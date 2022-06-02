The Greater Western Victoria Rebels make the trip to play the Dandenong Stingrays this weekend, looking to bag a second-straight win since the resumption of the NAB League Boys season.
Jack O'Brien (Ballarat) and Harry Keast (North Warrnambool) will debut as the Rebels aim to rise up the ladder, with the Stingrays only four points in front.
The Rebels enter confident after a 48-point win against the Western Jets last weekend.
"The team finally got back to playing the way coach David Loader has been encouraging them to play throughout the 2022 season, so all in all it was great result," talent operations lead Brooke Brown said.
"However, we will have to be at our best against the Stingrays, especially at their home ground. It will be a challenge but it's a challenge that the boys and coaches will certainly be up for."
The game starts at 11am at Shepley Oval on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Jessica Rentsch has been selected to take part in the inaugural AFLW Futures program.
Rentsch, 16, who was named the Rebels' best first-year player at the end of the 2022 NAB League girls season, will feature in an exhibition match at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
