Greater Western Victoria Rebels on the hunt for another NAB League win

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated June 2 2022 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
CONTEST: Hugh Bond is wrapped up in a tackle during the Rebels' win against the Western Jets last weekend. Picture: Luke Hemer

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels make the trip to play the Dandenong Stingrays this weekend, looking to bag a second-straight win since the resumption of the NAB League Boys season.

