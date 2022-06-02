East Point and Sebastopol will celebrate culture this weekend, as they play an inaugural Indigenous round match in the Ballarat Football Netball League's under-17 competition on Sunday.
Both sides will wear new jumpers designed by former players with Indigenous designs inspired by the clubs' respective histories and their communities.
Tony Lovett designed Sebastopol's jumper, while Delroy Tranter designed East Point's.
"We are extremely proud to be able to honour our past and current indigenous players and we will continue to celebrate their contribution to our club and embrace the indigenous culture in our great game," East Point under-17 coach Matt Stevens said.
The match starts at 3:25pm at Eastern Oval, after traditional welcoming ceremonies.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
