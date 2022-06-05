The likelihood of vitamin D deficiency among Ballarat's African population has community leaders warning about the impact it may have on COVID-19 severity.
President of the Ballarat African Association Dr Michael Akindeju said awareness around the issue was needed.
"Prognosis of COVID has been proven and shown to be aligned with vitamin D deficiency ... a lot of Africans who previously live in a hot, warm environment in the tropics, have then gone into colder environments are lacking vitamin D," he said.
"The predisposition to getting infected is higher and then the severity of the impact as an African who is deficient, and the likelihood that the average African in Ballarat or in Australia in a colder climate is deficient is high."
Ballarat has experienced record high COVID case numbers in the past month, and has around 1350 active cases as of Friday.
A 2019 study of African immigrants living in Australia, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, estimated 36 per cent were vitamin D deficient, and a further 44 per cent were vitamin D insufficient.
As noted in the study, those with darker skin require a greater dose of ultraviolet B radiation from sunlight than those with paler skin to synthesise enough vitamin D.
This is because melanin - which is what makes skin dark - competes for UVB with the substance in the skin that kick-starts the body's vitamin D production.
"Fundamentally, vitamin D allows absorption of zinc, and some other metals, phosphates, calcium, in the bloodstream and vitamin D2 and D3, which are vital for human beings," Dr Akindeju said.
Vitamin D directly interacts with the cells that are responsible for addressing infections, and in turn it plays a critical role in supporting immune health, warding off viruses and bacteria that causes illness. It builds up in the body and a deficiency can be rebuilt over time.
Dr Akindeju said given Ballarat's conditions it was difficult for the African community.
"What you would expect ordinarily is that deficiencies are more likely to be pronounced during winter, because you wear thicker clothing, so are not exposed and sunny days are limited," Dr Akindeju said.
"Locally, you have more colder days than warmer ones ... now imagine somebody who has been used to acquiring a lot of vitamin D from the sun, who went out a lot in Africa, now coming into an environment where you've got to cover almost all the time [even] in summer and in spring, and then autumn and winter, you can't go out a lot because it's wintry, it's raining - all of that."
Dr Akindeju is calling to Ballarat's African community to make a "conscious" decision to get some sun, in addition to consistent supplements to maintain a healthy level of vitamin D.
"The level of vitamin D that we acquired from the sun in back in Africa, we don't have that luxury, which then means that if we're to continue to have the same level of Vitamin D, then we must make the conscious effort to expose ourselves to sun," he said.
