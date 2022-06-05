The Courier

Vitamin D deficiency in Ballarat's African population prompts warning to get some sun

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
June 5 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEALTH: Dr Michael Akindeju is calling for the African community to get some sun. Photo: Supplied.

The likelihood of vitamin D deficiency among Ballarat's African population has community leaders warning about the impact it may have on COVID-19 severity.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.