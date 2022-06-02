The advent of a long, cold winter has brought more pain to Ballarat's less well-off, with some families sacrificing heating and even crowding multiple families under one roof to survive, advocates say.
A cold blast to begin winter this week in Ballarat has many cranking up heaters, but the prospect of yet another increase in wholesale gas and electricity prices has led to desperation by many just to keep warm.
Anglicare Ballarat emergency relief coordinator Naomi Stephenson said the rising prices had led many of Ballarat's most disadvantaged to resort to extreme living arrangements.
Anglicare Ballarat services concession cardholders, providing aid in the form of predominantly food packages. Their clients often comprise a mixture of those on JobSeeker, Parenting Payments, and disability and aged pensions.
Ms Stephenson said these added cost of living pressures had resulted in a spike in their clientele, especially during the middle of last year as well as during the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in late February.
"We usually tell people to space out their visits with us on a four-weekly basis but we're seeing more and more families coming back to us after two weeks because they're not able work things out with food, rental, fuel and power prices," she said. "I've had instances where some families have told me they have had to go without using the heater and much of their power because they simply can't afford it."
Ms Stephenson also said rising fuel prices and food insecurity were other pertinent issues.
"One of our clients, who is a mum of several kids, told us she had to lie to her primary school-aged children about them not going to school because she didn't have enough money to pay for fuel to get them to school so she instead told them they were sick with COVID," she said.
"We're also seeing our 'free shelf', which anyone can access and is filled with easy-to-prepare, ready to eat meals as well as bread and other staples left barren each day.
"We're getting told, with our 'free shelf' by a number of people, that if this wasn't there they don't know what they would do."
Salvation Army Ballarat Doorways program team leader John Clonan said he saw a similar pattern with people accessing Salvation Army services prioritising some necessities over others.
"Often we find most who present to us will see food as the last thing to purchase," Mr Clonan said.
"We see a lot of people forgo food to pay for other essentials or they'll forgo food for themselves in order to buy food for their children, parents or pets."
Ms Stephenson said she found it particularly unusual to see a great deal more of their clientele on the age pension this week, revealing the dire circumstances many in Ballarat were in.
"This just shows that it is getting so hard to live now," she said.
Mr Clonan said if there was one bit of advice he would offer to concession card holders struggling to pay their power bill, it was to take advantage of the government's one-off $250 Power Saving Bonus.
"This scheme has been extended until June 30 so we would encourage any vulnerable Victorian concession card holders to get onto this and if they aren't very tech-savvy then we would be more than happy to assist them with the process," he said.
"We understand as well that some might find it difficult to ask for help but we urge anyone that needs it to not be afraid or ashamed to ask and all they need to do is ring."
Ms Stephenson said she hoped, with the new change in government, to see an increase in welfare payments to better reflect the cost of living today.
"JobSeeker payments is such an unliveable amount especially when you factor the increases in rent and normal everyday items; it's completely out of touch and there really needs to be a change," she said.
For more information on Salvation Army Ballarat and to book an appointment, call 5337 0600. To get in touch with Anglicare Ballarat, call 5333 0600.
