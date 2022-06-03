Ballarat's Federal MP Catherine King spent her first few days as a government minister in and out of meetings in Canberra.
Ms King was re-elected last month and was handed the Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government portfolio by Labor leader and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier this week.
Speaking to The Courier, Ms King insisted Ballarat will not be forgotten as she steps out of the shadow ministry.
"It is always a juggling act between the various roles, and lots of people have that in their jobs and in their personal and home life," Ms King said.
"But I am certain people will continue to see me out and about in our local community and will make myself available for local constituents."
In her role as Infrastructure Minister, Ms King said she will be "focusing on equality" to make sure funds are distributed evenly.
"I think there are certainly regions that have missed out under the previous government, and they are far and wide, not just the hometown I come from."
Ms King said the details of campaign promises will come to light with the federal budget in October.
The list includes the start of a tender process for an urgent care center in Ballarat's western suburbs, the Sebastopol community hub, funding for Yarrowee Creek, Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve upgrades and domestic violence services.
"We will obviously then be talking to people about how we implement each of those," Ms King said.
"These are the commitments we have made for Ballarat and it is what I will be focusing on as a local member, ensuring that we deliver."
Over the next few years Ms King said there will be lots of partnerships with state governments across the country to build infrastructure and transport services.
"It is always a partnership .. when we do large scale projects, we generally partner with the states and territories on those infrastructure builds," she said.
Around Ballarat, questions continue regarding Commonwealth Games infrastructure.
"As a local member, I have a view very firmly about the legacy that we need to have from the Commonwealth Games, both from a sporting infrastructure point of view, but also in social housing," Ms King said.
"Overall if I am called on as a minister to contribute to those, I will assess those and look at those projects as they come up."
Ms King will also be working with local councils as a part of her new role.
