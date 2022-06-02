The biggest investment in Ballarat's CBD for decades, the mammoth GovHub building, is still missing the key ingredient that promised to bring life and flow-on wealth to the area; the workers who have stayed away since the pandemic.
Now the state opposition wants to see more people in Ballarat's GovHub building, even if it means opening the opportunity beyond the public sector.
"You have got this huge brown elephant sitting here as a wasted opportunity," shadow minister for jobs and employment David Southwick said.
He said the government should do more to bring people back to the office to help businesses within the city's CBD.
"The government has failed to deliver workers and by not doing that, many of these traders struggle to make ends meet," Mr Southwick said.
"The government should be getting the public sector back - that should be your starting point."
The deputy liberal leader said if people were working three out of five days in the office he would like to see that spread out, so there were people in the space every day.
"Then create the FOMO (fear of missing out)," Mr Southwick said.
"So those people that are staying at home are missing out on the promotion opportunities, on the conversations at work, on the kind of things that actually built the important vibe around work."
GovHub has been open for just over a year and businesses surrounding the precinct have expressed disappointment after not experiencing more foot traffic from the expected increase of workers.
Open it up to those people that do want to come here and do want somewhere to work from.- Liberal party deputy leader and minister for jobs and employment David Southwick
Several business owners and workers The Courier spoke to said they had not seen anything near the expected level of increased activity post-lockdown.
"They have caused this problem through those (COVID) lockdowns but they have got no way to actually encourage us back," Mr Southwick said.
While he would prefer for the building to be for the public sector, he also flagged it should at least be put to use.
"Then open it up to those people that do want to come here, open it up as for startups and other people that do want somewhere to work from," Mr Southwick said.
Western Victoria MP Beverley McArthur agreed.
"Open it up to startups, open it up to conventions, maybe it could be an art gallery? Who knows. But let's make use of it somehow," she said.
The state government maintains the 1000 promised jobs have been allocated but are unable to say how many people are in the office each day.
"More than 1000 jobs have now been supported through the GovHub and the establishment of Police Assistance Line operations in Ballarat, including more than 600 new and relocated positions from Melbourne," a government spokesperson said.
There is also a requirement for the Victorian Public Service to be in the office a minimum of three days a week.
