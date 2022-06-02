FORMER Geelong surgeon John Roth came home from an activity centre, completing tasks such as rolling a ball, and told his wife he never wanted to return.
He turned on a Stephen Hawking documentary instead.
Mr Roth had no choice but to resign from his job on the day he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, seven years ago.
Wife Cathy Roth was determined to find ways to keep his mind stimulated and sought about launching support network Professionals with Alzheimer's, better known as PALZ. Now with groups along Australia's eastern coast and one in England, PALZ brings together people in the early stages of the disease who have come from similarly complex work environments.
Groups gather in business environments with high-powered speakers.
Mrs Roth launched a Ballarat-focused network in partnership with Grampians Health Ballarat and Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast on Thursday.
"[John] is not quite as good as he was but he's still working with high-powered speakers...He's back in the boardroom setting, back in an environment he's familiar with," Mrs Roth said.
"...The group has sustained him, in fact. Sadly many of his professional friends have dropped away - when you're diagnosed with a disease like Alzheimer's you peer group can become disconnected.
"Through PALZ, he's met and developed new friends who were structural engineers or lawyers with similar experience."
The difference is seeing people settled and having friends again; being able to hold their head up high when they walk into an organisation instead of being apologetic.- Cathy Roth, PALZ founder and chairman
Mrs Roth is a radiographer-turned business manger who said the PALZ concept seemed logical. She had worked in many business environments and knew the advantages in "cross-pollination of wisdom".
The group will meet every second month with speakers relevant to Ballarat. Months in between typically offer discussion groups to revisit and remember key points from the speakers.
Grampians Health Ballarat geriatrician Mark Yates said the program would help people maintain their dignity and create connections with like-minded others, sharing experiences.
"A diagnosis of Alzhiemer's disease can come with social disengagement and isolation, which can result in a loss of personal identity and self-worth," Associate Professor Yates said. "In addition to this, we know that the departure from a cognitively challenging environment can lead to a sense of loss of the intellectual challenges of work."
We know that the departure from a cognitively challenging environment can lead to a sense of loss of the intellectual challenges of work.- Associate professor Mark Yates, Grampians Health geriatrician
Mrs Roth said due to the evolving nature of the disease, there tended to often be new and changing group members.
"I nursed both his parents with Alzheimer's and not nearly as well," Mrs Roth said. "The difference is seeing people settled and having friends again; being able to hold their head up high when they walk into an organisation instead of being apologetic. If something good has come from John's diagnosis, it is the incredible people we have met."
Details: palzglobal.org.au, @PALZglobal on Facebook or via Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast.
