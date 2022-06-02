Ballarat residents have answered an urgent nation-wide call to donate blood but more donors are needed in the coming weeks.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood put out an urgent call this week to boost stocks of A, O and B blood groups after an escalating cold and flu season hits supplies.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood regional partnerships account manager Steph Reynolds said the Ballarat Donor Centre had seen an incredible response from residents this week.
But she said there were appointments available next week for anyone who was well and healthy.
"We have had a great response in Ballarat which is fantastic. We still have quite a number of appointments next week and the need for donors is ongoing so we would need people to keep booking appointments," Ms Reynolds said.
"Ballarat people are very generous and when people hear there is a need for donors, they know it's the right thing to do. It's a great community."
Ms Reynolds encouraged people who had thought about donating blood, to make an appointment because it was the right time now.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling for 4500 Victorians to fill appointments. Nationally, it needs 17,500 people to donate blood over the next week.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood executive director Cath Stone said circumstances, including cold and flu illnesses, parents looking after unwell children and people in isolation were causing large numbers of appointment cancellations and no-shows.
"We are pleading with anyone who is well and healthy to book a donation today and encourage your friends and family to do the same."
Ms Stone said Lifeblood continued to see up to half of all appointments cancelled.
"We have 15,500 blood donations booked in for the next week, but based on current cancellations and no-shows, we know a large number of these won't result in a donation. We still have thousands of appointments that need to be filled," she said.
"There are patients in hospital right now who are relying on blood for cancer treatment, surgery, accidents and complicated births. If you don't know your blood type, donating is a great way to find out. Every blood donation can help to save up to three lives.
People with A, O and B blood groups can book a donation via www.lifeblood.com.au/, on the DonateBlood app or by calling 13 14 95.
