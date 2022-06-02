The Courier

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood urgently calls for Ballarat blood donors

By Erin Williams
June 2 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat residents have answered an urgent nation-wide call to donate blood but more donors are needed in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.