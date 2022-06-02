Freezing start to winter in Ballarat prompts black ice warning

Ballarat police are warning drivers to take it easy on the roads, after the first black ice for the year caused a series of single-vehicle crashes on local roads on Thursday morning.
There was a car accident on Ormond Road near the Western Freeway interchange at Wallace, while further west a vehicle began leaking liquid after a collision on the Melbourne-bound highway exit ramp.
Advertisement
Ballarat region Road Policing Advisor, Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said it was a problem unique to regional Victoria.
"If you hit black ice, it's important not to panic," he said.
"Use the steering, brakes and accelerator as little as possible until you're clear of the patch of ice.
"If you try to struggle against the ice by braking hard or steering in the opposite direction, you increase the risk of losing control. Braking takes longer in icy conditions, so always allow for plenty of room between you and the car in front."
Senior Sergeant Gardner said areas of road not exposed to sunlight during the early morning were especially at risk, including places where trees caused the road to be in shadow.
"The problem with black ice is that it is often invisible and when you hit it, you may lose control," he said.
"There are some local black ice detection warning systems across our roads but in general, drive slowly, pay attention to the road, leave your headlights on and listen to local radio for traffic reports and updates.
"It's important to drive to the conditions you are experiencing. The speed limit is the absolute limit, this doesn't mean it is always safe to travel at that speed."
Black ice warning lights were operating from 11pm Wednesday night on the Western Freeway at Gordon - and continued to flash into the morning, when the temperature hovered just above zero.
According to RACV data, the Gordon interchange has seen at least four crashes causing serious injury since 2014, while the Midland Highway at Eganstown has been the scene of one. The figures do not specify if black ice was involved.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.