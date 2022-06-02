The Courier

Police urge drivers to slow down following a number of incidents caused by black ice on the Western Freeway

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 2 2022 - 9:04am, first published 7:00am
Freezing start to winter in Ballarat prompts black ice warning

Ballarat police are warning drivers to take it easy on the roads, after the first black ice for the year caused a series of single-vehicle crashes on local roads on Thursday morning.

