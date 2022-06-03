The City of Ballarat has not considered a draft letter to the state government allowing councils to ban gas connections on new developments.
The City of Ballarat is one of 31 councils pushing for higher sustainability standards as a member of the Council Alliance for a Sustainable Built Environment.
But, it is not part of the 13 councils that have endorsed a letter to the state government calling for planning laws to be amended to allow them to ban gas on new developments.
Households that are not connected to gas would reduce emissions from gas and people's bills would be cheaper.
City of Ballarat chief executive officer Evan King said the council was taking steps to move towards a more sustainable city but would not join the push to ban gas.
"A new proposed 'particular provision' within the Ballarat planning scheme was endorsed in draft by council on May 25 and forms the basis to commence a new planning scheme amendment process," Mr King said.
"The intention of the 'particular provision' seeks to elevate environmental standards in new developments across all of Victoria.
"The proposed 'particular provision' states all new development should be designed to avoid consumption of natural gas or other onsite fossil fuels."
Residential gas consumption accounts for about seven per cent of Ballarat's emissions.
Mr King said the Elevating Environmentally Sustainable Design project, of which the City of Ballarat is part of with other councils, did not facilitate a ban on gas connections to new developments.
He said the City of Ballarat was currently developing a 'Ballarat zero emissions plan' for the municipality in conjunction with the community.
"Gas is a contributor to the municipality's greenhouse gas emission and will be considered as part of the plan," Mr King said.
"Additionally, goal one of the council plan is an environmentally sustainable future and outlines many actions and plans for the city to undertake to move towards a more sustainable city."
Ballarat resident and Friends of the Earth Melbourne gas free Victoria network organiser Liz Wade said banning gas connections on new developments would be a sensible move.
"Refusing gas connections to new housing and developments avoids locking households in to ever-increasing gas prices and avoids the construction of stranded assets, a completely sensible move in every possible way," Ms Wade said.
"Gas prices will only be increasing while the cost of renewable electricity continues to fall, so it makes economic sense to move towards efficient and equitable electrification of households."
Ms Wade said with efficient electric technologies including induction cooktops, heat pump hot water and split systems for heating, households could already save up to $1000 a year by choosing electric over gas.
"The International Energy Agency, and climate science across the board, make it abundantly clear that the time for investment in any fossil fuels is over, if we are to have a chance to keep warming to less than 1.5 degrees and mitigate the worst climate impacts."
Ballarat architect Talina Edwards, of Talina Edwards Architecture designs sustainable homes and said people needed to move away from fossil fuels into a clean energy future.
"That first step is to be making our homes all electric and not relying on gas because natural gas is another form of fossil fuel. There is nothing natural about it at all," Ms Edwards said.
"To do that it's very simple to not install gas in our homes."
Ms Edwards said people could make their homes energy efficient by swapping a gas cooktop to an induction cooktop, improve insulation and install a split system heating and air conditioner and heat pump hot water service.
"I don't think there is a big change in swapping out gas for electric options. I think a lot of it is very cost comparative. The heat pump hot water service are more up front to install but you get those saving back if you are linked back to solar panels as well on the roof," she said.
"In terms of improving the building envelop, that's going to happen anyway especially in our climate. This has certainly become evident in the building science we have been learning about with our projects over the past few years.
"Ballarat and central Victoria really does have these (weather) extremes but in terms of how we construct our homes, they shouldn't be the same as Melbourne. We need more insulation up here so that step up to seven stars as a minimum is gong to be a gamechanger for our industry in terms of more comfort and more health and with that coming into the national construction code, it's not really going to be a question of cost it is going to be a requirement."
