RIPPLE effects from the high-profile Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial in the United States could have lasting set-backs on tackling family violence in communities like Ballarat, experts say.
Federation University researcher Elisa Zentveld, who specialises in family violence prevention, was "disturbed" by the level of passionate interest people across the world have had in following the case and casting uninformed judgement.
Associate Professor Zentveld said it was unfair to judge either party but her major concern was in the public reaction.
"The fact this was a defamation case is not what people will remember it for," Associate Professor Zentveld said.
"This is seen as false allegations of family violence that may deter genuine victims from raising genuine concerns of family violence."
A six-week trial in Virginia in which Depp sued Heard and she counter-sued for defamation was live-streamed and accessible to watch in nations across the globe, including in Australia.
The case created a social media storm and frenzy outside the courtroom before a judgement was delivered on Thursday morning, Australian time.
Central Highlands Integrated Family Violence Committee principal strategic adviser Jess Cadwallader said defamation cases had been used in Australia to silence victim-survivors of family violence before.
Dr Cadwallader said this was a legal strategy used to further family violence and while Heard might be able to afford to pay damages, many women could not.
"There is a chilling effect from this case, but there could also be legal implications," Dr Cadwallader said.
"We've worked hard to raise the profile of preventing family violence and central to that is having victim-survivor advocates speak publicly about their experience.
"The defamation response has me concerned people might not come forward as much. It's not about getting personal but personal experience is required to add to discussions on family violence more broadly."
Dr Cadwallader said family violence was an incredible complex issue and community support was vital to recognise family violence occurred and was unacceptable.
She said an added complexity was the trial highlighted reactive violence, which too often subjected women to extraordinary vitriol compared to males who were fundamentally painted as generally good guys.
Dr Cadwallader said family violence was not talked about openly enough to help break these barriers. Victim-survivors were often managing multiple levels of risk in concerns of who to tell, wondering what the response will be and considering how to get out of a relationship.
As "chilling" as the Depp-Heard trial has been described, Dr Cadwallader still encouraged victim-survivors to come forward safely, such as through organisations as Orange Door.
The Orange Door in Central Highlands can be contacted Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm via phone on 1800 219 819 or email cha@orangedoor.vic.gov.au, with face-to-face arrangements made if needed.
Contact Berry Street on 5331 3558 for an after hours response or Safe Steps on 1800 015 188.
