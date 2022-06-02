The Courier

How Johnny Depp, Amber Heard court case could impact women in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 2 2022 - 11:00pm
Johnny Depp.

RIPPLE effects from the high-profile Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial in the United States could have lasting set-backs on tackling family violence in communities like Ballarat, experts say.

