A renovated beauty with plenty of flair | House of the Week

This is a rare opportunity to purchase in the heart of Ballarat, where location really is everything!
Advertisement
The beautiful family home has been completely renovated to the highest quality, inspired by Hamptons style while retaining its original period charm and beauty.
Located in a quiet a picturesque tree-lined street, it's walking distance to Ballarat's most elite private schools, Lake Wendouree, the medical precinct, shopping and a café/dining precinct.
Walking through the charming wooden gates, down a brick paved path and through a beautifully maintained front garden, the front door opens onto a wide, light-filled hallway, complete with pretty leadlights.
Perfect for formal entertaining, the second formal living room is positioned at the front of this amazing property, and features large windows with loads of natural light and a fireplace.
The home comprises four good sized bedrooms, three downstairs with a well-positioned bathroom that has a shower, bath and separate toilet.
The master is part of the upstairs extension, and features an expansive walk-in robe and ensuite with shower and double vanity. A fifth bedroom could be used as a nursery, studio or study, making working from home a breeze.
The large open plan kitchen comes complete with a dishwasher and quality stainless steel appliances.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
The dining and living at the rear of the home has Baltic pine flooring and light-filled picturesque views of the low maintenance garden and outdoor entertaining area. Floor-to-ceiling double-glazed sliding doors bring the outdoors in for all seasons.
A hydronic heating system throughout the home ensures year-round comfort, along with split system cooling for the warmer months.
The home also features electronic gates to the driveway and a double lock-up garage, with ample storage. There's a remote garage door and internal access direct to the kitchen.
This stunning home would suit a family with young children, or a couple looking for the perfect central home.
This inviting home presents exceptionally well and isn't expected to stay on the market for long. If you're looking for a character-filled home, with nothing left to do but move in, this is the home for you. Check out the open home details or call the agency to book a private inspection.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.