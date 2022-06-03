Who is your BFNL club's most important player?

As finals approach, the best players start to have bigger influences, demanding attention and pushing their sides up the Ballarat Football Netball League ladder.

So far this season, we've seen 50-disposal games, eight-goal hauls, and a 20-touch, three-goal final quarter.



As part of our in-depth statistics package, The Courier can reveal who has had the biggest impact for your club.

Some are surprising, others are clear Henderson Medal contenders.

So, who has racked up the most ranking points for your club?

LAKE WENDOUREE

Lake Wendouree's Tim Collins. Picture: Luke Hemer

Lake Wendouree's vice-captain is leading from the front.

A hard-runner both ways, Tim Collins sits second in his side for ground ball gets (average 8.3) and effective tackles (4.8) and third for inside 50s (4).

Collins is only two ranking points clear of Angus Gove, who is second in the league for rebound 50s, averaging 9.2 a match.

571 - Tim Collins

569 - Angus Gove

523 - Joel O'Connell

447 - Tom Hunt

422 - Harold Pritchard

406 - Jake Coxall

406 - Bayley Thompson

352 - Josh Canny

297 - Nathan Pring

274 - Mitch Phillips

SUNBURY

Tyson Lever in action for Sunbury. Picture: Adam Trafford

A team of the year member last year, Tyson Lever has carried his form into 2022.

The defender is Sunbury's chief architect, topping the league with an average 9.83 rebounds 50s per match and intercept marks (4.83), while sitting third for disposals, with an average of 34.

Lever doesn't shy from his defensive, leading his side for one per centers (6), and spoils (3.67).

907 - Tyson Lever

801 - Daniel Toman

601 - Harrison Minton-Connell

566 - Haydn Ross

513 - Jayden Eales

377 - Patrick Scanlon

367 - Corey Mobilio

333- Leigh Brennan

330 - Harry Power

309 - Cody Bramble

MELTON SOUTH

Melton South's Dylan Jones competes in the ruck against Ballarat's Marcus Powling. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Dylan Jones has had an immediate impact in his first season in the BFNL.

Standing an imposing 6'7", the new Panther is averaging 37.4 hitouts and sits second in the league for score involvements averaging 7.86 a game.

The ruck has racked up more than 120 ranking points in his past five games, proving just as valuable at ground level as he is in the air.

Jones is among his side's top four for clearances and handballs.

841 - Dylan Jones

750 - Cody Chapman

699 - Jacob Thornton-Gielen

619 - William Thornton-Gielen

572 - Billy Lloyd

506 - Dylan Conway

479 - Shaun Wyatt

396 - Mitch Fino

372 - Hudson Wilde

326 - Matthew Notman

REDAN

Redan's Izaac Grant in action against Melton South last year. Picture: Adam Trafford

Izaac Grant's increased midfield minutes in recent weeks has seen his rise to the top of Redan's leaderboard.

A proven forward, kicking 12 goals from his six games, Grant has shown his tenacity when thrust into the contest and sits second in his side for tackles (average 7.17) and effective tackles (5.33).

The young gun is also averaging eight contested disposals and five one percenters across the past three games.

671 - Izaac Grant

620 - Lachie George

595 - Nathan Dunstan

567 - Cooper Atchison

454 - Patrick Fitzgibbon

409 - Jacob Werts

405 - Lachlan McLean

400 - Grant Bell

397 - Jacob Short

378 - Flynn Atchison

BACCHUS MARSH

Bacchus Marsh ruck Daniel Burton competes with Darley's Darren Leonard. Picture: Adam Trafford

With a strong start to the season, Daniel Burton has made his case as one of the league's premier players.

The former Henderson Medallist has only racked up less than 100 ranking points in one game, and has twice been crowned the player of the round.

Burton leads his side in contested disposals (average 11.67), kicks (18.33), inside 50s (6.17), and goal assists (1.50), while averaging 40.3 hit outs.

The ruck also sits second in the competition for clearances (11.7).

870 - Daniel Burton

667 - Jake Owen

666 - Tom German

630 - Harrison King

514 - Michael Culliver

468 - Jack Williams

456 - Rex Hickman

374 - Nick Stuhldreier

360 - Jack Parente

339 - Max Eastmure

NORTH BALLARAT

Cam McCallum celebrates a goal for North Ballarat. Picture: Kate Healy

Cam McCallum has emerged as a first-class ruck, averaging a league-high 51.2 hit outs - 10 more than a second-best Daniel Burton.

The Roosters big man has continued on the form that saw him finish an equal third in last year's Henderson Medal count.

McCallum sits second in his side for clearances, averaging five a match.

574 - Cam McCallum

503 - Riley Polkinghorne

493 - Fletcher Toose

470 - Tom Bromley-Lynch

458 - Fletcher Loader

453 - Charlie Perks

444 - Jack Riding

358 Sam Artz

358 - Ryan Hobbs

344 - Harry Loader

BALLARAT

Ballarat's Aiden Domic wraps up Melton's Luke Heaney in a tackle. Picture: Luke Hemer

Aiden Domic has wasted little time setting into life with Ballarat.

The Swans' recruit lead his side for inside 50s (average 5.43) and is in the top three for marks (7.43), disposlas (21.29) and goals (11).

Domic has been handy in multiple positions but has shown his best playing on the wing.



William Liston is a close second on the Swans' leaderboard, just 20 points behind, being one of few at the club not to miss a game this season.



687 - Aiden Domic



657 - William Liston

583 - Nicholas Weightman

552 - Daniel Kennedy

522 - Sam James

510 - Carter Prendergast

502 - Nicholas Swain

465 - Jack Blackburn

415 - Taylor Sutton

405 - Bailey Fraser

DARLEY

Brett Bewley looks long for Darley. Picture: Lachlan Bence

While his class was well-known, Brett Bewley's ability to immediately take the league by storm is still an impressive feat.

The former Fremantle Docker was the first in the league to rack up over 1000 total ranking points.

A proven ball-magnet, Bewley tops the league in both disposals, averaging a mammoth 38.14, and contested disposals (14.71).



The Devils captain also leads his side in hard ball gets, goal assists and score involvements.

1089 - Brett Bewley

713 - Shane Page

643 - Nick Rodda

604 - Mace Cousins

541 - Luther Baker

472 - Andrew Azzopardi

399 - Jack Bewley

396 - Joel Cadman

378 - Duncan Cadman

361 - Trent Angwin

SEBASTOPOL

Tony Lockyer leads Sebastopol on to the field. Picture: Adam Trafford

Sebastopol coach Michael Searl dubbed a Lockyer a "saviour" and it's easy to see why.



The Burra captain is second in the league for intercept marks (average 4.7) and kicks (25.83).

Lockyer also leads his side for disposals (31.83), marks (9.33), contested marks (2), rebound 50s (7.67), spoils (2.83) and score involvements (5).

Throw in a second-best one percents tally and a third-best inside 50 rate, and Lockyer's influence is clear.

859 - Tony Lockyer

686 - Bailey Veale

559 - James Keeble

531 - Chase Dummett

495 - Jed Hill

407 - James Richards

362 - Hugo Papst

352 - Michael Powell

340 - Matt Austin

311 - Jack Bambury

EAST POINT

Jordan Johnston in action for East Point. Picture: Adam Trafford

Jordan Johnston has been immense since returning from Geelong VFL's squad on a full-time basis. Across the past three rounds, the forward has kicked 19 goals to move third in the race for the Tony Lockett Medal.

It's little surprise Johnston has the most ranking points for the Roos, leading his side in marks (average 9.5), contested marks (5.33) and marks inside 50 (4.50), while topping the league for score involvements with an average 8.17 per game.

He also sits second for inside 50s (average 4.5) and goal assists (2.7).

805 - Jordan Johnston

692 - Matt Johnston

609 - Cam Lovig

550 - Mickitja Rotumah-Onus

503 - Joe Dodd

502 - Jackson Merrett

419 - Bryson McDougall

407 - Liam Canny

335 - Mitch Walsh

323 - Jake Toulmin

MELTON

Jordyn Cotter attacks the loose ball for Melton.

Melton's best is a quiet achiever. Playing across the half-back line, Jordyn Cotter is central to a lot of the Bloods' forays forward while never shirking his defensive work.



Cotter leads his side for rebound 50s (average 6.14), intercept marks (4.29) and is second for disposals (30.14) and marks (9.57).

Cotter is red-hot touch, earning 181 and 139 ranking points in his past two games, to pip midfielder Jack Walker to the top of the Bloods' leaderboard.

883 - Jordyn Cotter

868 - Jack Walker

745 - Lachlan Watkins

708 - Ryan Carter

695 - Jaycob Hickey

677 - Liam Carter

583 - Braedan Kight

513 - Lachlan Walker

502 - Bailey Mawson