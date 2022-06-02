Daylesford champion Michael Cummings will be forced to sit out the rest of the Central Highlands Football League season recovering multilple leg injuries.
Bulldogs coach Hamish Jarrad has confirmed that Cummings sustained a broken leg and dislocated knee cap, and damaged his anterior cruciate and medial ligaments against Springbank in round six.
Jarrad said it was shocking outcome for the star.
It is a major setback for the Bulldogs, which still have aspirations of playing finals this year.
Cummings had been among Daylesford's best in each of his five appearances.
Cummings is a highly decorated player and recognised as one of the CHFL's best in the past decade, having been a Daylesford club captain, premiership player and multiple best and fairest.
Scott Hughes has also been ruled out for the rest of 2022 after breaking a leg in Daylesford's latest outing in which it defeated Beaufort.
It is better news for Tom Sullivan, who also injured a knee against Springbank - although he has still torn the musculotendinous junction of the popliteus muscle.
Daylesford meets seventh-placed Bungaree at Bungaree on Saturday, needing a win to edge close to the top eight.
The Bulldogs have regained veteran Jamie Evans, Sean Naylor and Luke Hallett, as they look to cover the losses of Hughes, Jarrad (ill) and Ryan Fuller (hamstring) from last round's winning side.
Cummings and Hughes are among a growing group of players across the CHFL to have suffered season-ending injuries.
Newlyn ruckman Jarrod Fryar's 2022 campaign is over. The Cats' number one big man had shoulder surgery after damaging an AC joint in a win over Clunes a week ago.
In disappointing outcome for Skipton veteran Lachlan Wilkie will need a knee reconstruction after damaging an anterior cruciate ligament against Waubra.
Wilkie was called up from the reserves to fill in after a spate of withdrawals for the Emus on the day.
At Rokewood-Corindhap, ruckman Hamish Everett's season is also over with a knee issue. He made a late start and managed just three games before suffering a front-on knock.
