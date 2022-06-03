Sandringham VFL vice-captain Chris Carey plays his first game for Newlyn in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
He is likely to be part of a two-pronged combination in attack with Marcus Darmody against Skipton at Skipton.
With the Zebras not playing, Carey will line up beside his brother Tom in a match which has the potential to move the Cats closer to the top eight after eight rounds.
Another brother Scott retired at the end of last season after a long playing career with Lake Wendouree and Newlyn.
Carey, who might also pinch-hit in the ruck in the absence of injured Jarrod Fryar, committed to Newlyn pre-season.
Newlyn coach Chris Banwell said it was great to have a player of the quality of Carey on board.
He said Carey would not only boost playing stocks, but also provide leadership.
IN other close family ties, Carngham-Linton will have two senior debutants against Ballan at Linton.
Coach Clayton Scoble said his son Tyson, and Teddy O'Brien would be lining up for the first time.
O'Brien will join cousins Justin and Jarrod in the Saints line-up.
Carngham-Linton and Ballan are each hoping to get their first win of the season.
