Downsize and live off grid

GOING GREEN: Why not consider reducing the size of your home, which will save money and minimise your environmental footprint in the process. Photos: Supplied

Why sacrifice comfort and lifestyle to save the Earth? MicroHomes lets you reduce the size of your home, save money, make more time for the things you truly love, and reduce your environmental footprint in the process.

MicroHome are a unique lifestyle alternative that provide you with everything you need inside, while offering cost effective housing and reduced resource consumption.

MicroHomes offer total optional off grid options, full solar power with battery and sewerage holding tanks. They can attach to town water or water tanks, mains power or solar, town sewerage, septic or off grid.

Everything you need is inside the one MicroHome; full kitchen facilities, large shower, washing machine facilities, a normal flushing toilet, and split system heating/cooling, double glazed windows and it is fully insulated.

Ensuring maximal safety of occupants, MicroHomes are built to a minimum of bushfire attack level 29 (BAL29).

With the distinction of being the widest home on wheels, Microhomes are not classified as a caravan, instead they are registered as an oversize trailer at a width of 3.2 metres wide.

Once delivered, MicroHomes are lowered to just to 10 centimetres off the ground, often only needing a single step. This makes it the perfect accommodation option for elderly parents as well as being the perfect solution for adult children struggling to enter the housing market, people wanting a smaller footprint and holiday rentals opportunities.

MicroHomes have a range of lifestyle solutions with prices to match. Standard models start at $99,000.



You can view MicroHomes on display at our Moorabbin factory and welcome pre-arranged visits to see how they can make your micro living a reality.

For more information visit the MicroHomes website, microhomesgroup.com.au.