The Courier

Broo, which promised Ballarat a $100m 'super brewery' faces financial collapse as subsidiary companies liquidated

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Less froth than bubble: Broo's fanciful $100m 'super brewery' was touted as the world's greenest and promoted by council.

With apologies to Oscar Wilde, to lose one company director may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose three looks like trouble.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Journalist

Old journalist, The Courier.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.