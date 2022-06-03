With apologies to Oscar Wilde, to lose one company director may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose three looks like trouble.
So it is with Broo Pty Ltd, which has also placed three of its subsidiaries into administration. Mildura Brewery, Mildura Brewery Pub, and Australia Draught, all owned by the putative brewing behemoth, are now in the hands of Worrells liquidators, who are investigating the three companies' financial positions.
Three of Broo's directors have resigned recently. Matthew Newbury, Matthew Boyes and ebullient Broo founder Kent Grogan have all left the company ship, with David Zhu appointed as the remaining executive director on April 29.
Ever willing to try to right the vessel, Grogan, who started Broo in 2009 and gave company shares to purchasers of cartons of his beer, released a statement after he stepped down, saying it was the right time for him to go.
"I am proud to have developed Broo from inception to an ASX listed company," Grogan said.
"Now is the appropriate time for me to step down and hand over leadership of the company. I am fully confident in the new revitalised board's ability to lead the company through its next phase of growth and build on the foundations laid.
"I look forward to providing my continued support to Broo in my capacity as general manager and major shareholder."
The news follows the collapse of the proposed sale of Broo's 15ha BWEZ site in Ballarat, purchased in 2017 for $2.7m. The sale of the land to Bentley Property Group, a Ballarat firm of developers, fell through in a plan potentially netting Broo a $5 million profit on the block.
At the time City of Ballarat councillors, who initially supported the concept of the $100 million 'world's greenest brewery', criticised the move as 'land-banking'.
"I think it's disappointing that they've actually looked to on-sell it at a higher amount and that's land banking and trying to make profit out of it, which goes against any intention of what BWEZ has been set up to do," Cr Ben Taylor said in July 2021, adding the ideal solution was for Development Victoria to buy back the land at the purchase price and start a fresh sale process.
Development Victoria says its contract with Broo is still current.
Heralded as a breakthrough for Ballarat on its announcement, Broo's Ballarat plan included bars and restaurants, a museum and concert venue capable of accommodating 10,000 people, a 45-metre viewing platform allowing tourists a view across the brewery, with a 500m zipline back to ground level. The block was to have 6ha of water bodies and 4.8ha of solar panels, wind turbines and biogas.
In its most recent statement on the BWEZ site to the ASX, Broo said a deposit of $750k with Bentley Group was returned, but the price has never been made public.
Broo said it will explore "alternative opportunities".
"Given the protracted nature of the approvals process to date, and having assessed the likelihood of such approvals being forthcoming in the short terms, Broo has determined that granting a further extension to the approval period would not be in he best interests of shareholders," the statement read.
Broo's half-yearly report recorded a loss of $2.9 million in the December half, a working capital deficit of $2.7 million, and cash outflows from operating activities of $1.36 million, indicating 'a significant or material uncertainty about the consolidated entity's ability to continue as a going concern.'
