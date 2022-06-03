A rare night NPL3 fixture awaits Ballarat City FC on Saturday as the club visits Geelong SC in another crucial match-up.
Despite recording an impressive draw over the Preston Lions in round 10, City FC suffered a thumping defeat to North Sunshine the following week and now finds itself struggling to climb higher than 11th in the standings.
Advertisement
City FC managed to overcome Geelong last time these two sides met in round one, but since then Geelong has recorded some season-defining results while City FC is still to taste victory since round three.
It is a challenging match-up that seems to be becoming all-too common for City FC, but player-manager Michael Trigger is prepared for another challenge.
"Geelong is going along okay at the moment, but I am sure they would also be looking for more consistency as well," he said.
"It will be a tough place to go, the late kick-off provides a different situation but we just have to focus on what we can control."
Despite recent results, players at the club remain upbeat and motivated to bring some success back to City FC.
"We have a good stretch of games now to focus on getting consistency back in our performances and picking up some points again," Trigger said.
"We are still working hard each week but the group understands that it was a tough run we went on, which we will have to face again at the end of the year."
With the bottom two sides in NPL3 facing relegation, the coming weeks will be crucial for City FC as the club, sitting second-to-last and a point behind Springvale, looks to avoid relegation.
"The next six weeks are crucial for us now to bounce back from the tough run," Trigger said.
"We need to get ourselves out of the bottom two as soon as possible and then once we hopefully do that we can continue picking up points and create some distance from it."
Sixth-placed Geelong SC host Ballarat City FC at 6pm on Saturday at Stead Park in Geelong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.