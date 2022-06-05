Hikes in power, gas and cost of living expenses have left many of us strapped for cash and for Australia's tertiary education students this blow has been felt even more severely with students saying the recent HECS indexation rate rise is adding more burden than promise.
On June 1 the HECS indexation rate rose to 3.9 percent. This rise is more than a 3 per cent increase when compared with last year's indexation rate of 0.6 percent and is the highest rise when compared with previous rate increases from the last five years.
Advertisement
20-year-old Hamish Grundy is in his third year of a double degree in a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Politics, Philosophy and Economics at La Trobe University in Melbourne.
Originally from Ballarat Central, Mr Grundy, said for regional students like himself who have moved to metropolitan areas to seek higher education, this rise was not only alarming but even more difficult to comprehend.
"Moving from the regions is already hard as it is and and we really are choking on smog out here," he said.
"I think the rise is terrible and proves a contradiction to the education policy in this country.
"University students are vulnerable to the pressures of society and it feels like were getting no help."
21-year-old Ashley Fuller, who is in her final year of a double degree in a Bachelor of Biomedical Science and Commerce at Monash University and resides in Winter Valley, echoed sentiments of a similar vain however, was more forgiving of the indexation rise.
"It does sucks knowing you'll have to pay more at the end of your degree but it is matching the rate of inflation and it's not changing the debt you're paying in the long run so I'm reasonably indifferent about it as I don't think it'll make a big difference," Ms Fuller said.
"Students don't have to pay an interest rate that's associated with loans you usually get so it's also probably one of safest loans you can get."
While both Mr Grundy and Ms Fuller have HECS debts of similar amounts: Mr Grundy anticipates a debt of $30,000 to possibly $50,0000 depending whether he chooses to pursue further studies and Ms Fuller said she expects her debt to reach almost $40,000, they both have made the decision to defer paying their HECS although, for different reasons.
Mr Grundy said he does not have the means to pay it back.
"I try not to think about my HECS debt because it's a cause for anxiety for me," he said.
"Even thinking about paying it back in the future is quite scary because the job market is not easy to get into either."
Mr Grundy also acknowledged, while he could make repayments through his taxes, he saw this approach as absurd.
"Students go to university to become more equipped and to contribute to society and it doesn't make sense being taxed more; it seems like a disincentive to me."
On the other hand, Ms Fuller said, though she also didn't have the funds to pay her HECS debt at the moment, she has considered paying it back but said she would lean towards using her savings for other purchases.
"Between working and studying I haven't been able to save the finances to pay it back but if I had the choice, I would start saving for other kinds of investments instead."
Advertisement
Though Mr Grundy and Ms Fuller admit to feeling the pressures of inflation on their daily lives, their situations paint starkly different pictures.
Mr Grundy formerly lived in a La Trobe university accommodation complex for two years before moving out to a sharehouse in Melbourne's north east.
He said, though his conditions from moving to a sharehouse from student offered accommodation was a vast improvement, he is still experiencing situations of having to sacrifice sustenance for pleasure.
"Living on campus the conditions you pay for is really terrible. You pretty much pay for the social life," Mr Grundy said.
"I remember one time they removed the stoves so we didn't have stoves for weeks so I had to figure out how to cook with the groceries I bought.
"Moving to a sharehouse has been a lot better but with the cost of things like groceries and home maintenance I'm still having to make sacrifices. For example, if I decide I want to hang out with my friends and have a fun time, I'll need to eat two-minute noodles the next day to compensate."
Advertisement
Ms Fuller said, while money was tight for her as well, she was able to manage living in Winter Valley and travel expenses including her bi-weekly commute of more than one-and-half hours for her education in Clayton.
"Cash is pretty tight and it's difficult with both my partner and I studying part-time but we are managing to make it work and we're doing okay by sharing a house with a few other people."
Australian Catholic University chief operating officer and deputy vice-chancellor Dr Stephen Weller said, while the rate rise along with higher student fees for some courses under the former Morrison government's Job-ready Graduates program would increase debts, it was not expected to reduce the enrolment demand at Ballarat or any of ACU's other campuses.
"Enrolments at Ballarat are strong, and we are very optimistic about future enrolments at the campus," he said.
Dr Weller said ACU would continue to support its students financially through measures including hundreds of scholarships, which were available to current and future students.
"At ACU, we are committed to helping our students to reach their goals through supports including significant scholarships based on merit and equity."
Advertisement
Federation University economics lecturer Dr Samuel Zhang said, while each person should consider their individual situation when it comes to making a decision on whether to pay their HECS debt now or in the future, he encouraged students to take advantage of the fact that HECS is an interest free loan.
The pros of paying your HECS debt earlier is it can provide a student peace of mind knowing they now have no or less debt,"
"It can also improve their financial strength and generally paying it earlier is associated with better positive impacts."
However, he said people should be mindful of the opportunity cost and the impact paying their HECS earlier could have on their current financial budget.
"In economics, we refer to the term opportunity cost where there are two things at play: time and money and there are only two ways of spending time and money, so if someone believes their money could be better spent elsewhere at that point in time, then they should spend their money in that area as that will garner better positive outcomes," Dr Zhang said.
"Similarly, if a person is studying, then paying their HECS debt while they are studying will impact their current personal budget, so they will need to reconsider other things they may have planned like overseas trips.
Advertisement
"Ultimately, there's no best approach and it's really up to students and those with a HECS debt to take a considered, non-rushed approach to see what works best for them."
President of the National Union of Students Australia Georgie Beatty said this increase was another "slap in the face" for tertiary students who are barely managing to survive on minimum wage jobs and meager Youth Allowance payments.
"The 3.9% increase on our HECS is a slap in the face to students who are having to choose between performing well in their studies or living above the poverty line," Ms Beatty said.
"I'd encourage anyone needing financial assistance or support navigating their HECS debt to reach out to their university's financial services department."
For more on financial services offered by both Federation University and the ACU head to their websites.
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.