Springbank's undefeated start to the Central Highlands Netball League A grade season faces its biggest challenge yet when the Tigers host third-placed Learmonth in Saturday's round eight action.
Learmonth enters the clash on a five-game winning streak after its recent come-from-behind win over fourth-placed Rokewood-Corindhap in what was a season-defining victory for the club.
Coaches have recognised that Springbank and Buninyong are the teams to beat this season, but Learmonth's hot streak has forced the league to take notice and, with a close loss to Buninyong the club's only defeat this season, the mouth-watering round eight clash could go either way.
The winner will likely remain in their current ladder position, as first-placed Buninyong, who has cruised to nearly all six of its wins this season, visits 11th-placed Clunes.
Rokewood-Corindhap will be looking to jump above the loser of the Springbank-Learmonth clash when the Grasshoppers look to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a win over Waubra.
While the Grasshoppers' fixture will add variety to the top four, the Skipton-Newlyn match-up provides an enticing eight-point swing between sixth and seventh place on the ladder.
Both Skipton and Newlyn sit on 20 points ahead of their round eight meeting, with the loser expected to fall out of touch with sides in the top four.
Beaufort is a side that will be interested to know the result of the Skipton-Newlyn clash, as the Crows sit a game clear of both sides in fifth-place, ahead of its Dunnstown fixture.
Dunnstown is one of three sides that will be hoping to jump into the eight with a win in round eight, but if Bungaree manages to record a fourth-straight victory the top eight will remain unchanged.
The Demons, who now sit eighth despite an 0-3 start, host one of those sides hoping to leapfrog them as 12th-placed Daylesford visit Bungaree on Saturday.
Creswick will remain winless with no game on the weekend, but the four points rewarded for having the bye will see them climb off the bottom of the ladder.
Hepburn will likely take Creswick's place when the winless Burras host ninth-placed Gordon while Ballan, also still without victory, could finally claim four points with a visit to Carngham-Linton.
Though the top eight sides in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade may not change, round eight offers plenty of close battles within the eight as well as among those sides desperately fighting to remain within striking distance.
(16) Hepburn vs Gordon (9)
(13) Carngham-Linton vs Ballan (15)
(8) Bungaree vs Daylesford (12)
(5) Beaufort vs Dunnstown (10)
(2) Springbank vs Learmonth (3)
(4) Rokewood-Corindhap vs Waubra (14)
(7) Skipton vs Newlyn (6)
(11) Clunes vs Buninyong (1)
Bye: Creswick (17)
LADDER: BUNINYONG 28, 278.95; SPRINGBANK 28, 250.83; LEARMONTH 24, 204.81; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, 171.36; BEAUFORT 24, 146.77; NEWLYN 20, 135.64; SKIPTON 20, 122.18; BUNGAREE 16, 104.78; Gordon 16, 97.82; Dunnstown 12, 113.36; Clunes 12, 78.55; Daylesford 8, 72.73; Carngham Linton 8, 59.13; Waubra 8, 46.37; Ballan 2, 46.43; Hepburn 2, 34.88; Creswick 0, 50.93
