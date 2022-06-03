The Courier

Learmonth aims to snap Springbank's unbeaten start | Central Highlands Netball League A grade round eight preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:57am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springbank's Thea Hinchliffe in the Tigers' round four Creswick clash. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Springbank's undefeated start to the Central Highlands Netball League A grade season faces its biggest challenge yet when the Tigers host third-placed Learmonth in Saturday's round eight action.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.