One of Ballarat's leaders in hospitality is working to launch a new exciting venture that will add to the offerings in the Pyrenees wine region.
Teddy Powlett, the man behind much-loved Ballarat hospitality venues Renard, Moon and Mountain, Winner Winner and Ragazzone, is working to launch a new business at a winery in Waubra.
Wayward Winery's restaurant is expected to open in June, at the site formerly known as Quoin Hill Winery.
I feel the Pyrenees is Ballarat's own Yarra Valley, we have these amazing wineries... just half an hour down the road.- Teddy Powlett, Wayward Winery
Mr Powlett said he had a long connection with the Waubra property.
"Having grown up in Learmonth we used to come out to the winery (FKA Quoin Hill) for Mother's Days and Father's Day dinners, so I've always had history with the property for a long time," he told The Courier.
"We had a great relationship with Steve and Trish Coleman (Quoin Hill Winery owners).
"They were looking to sell after 20 years. We got talking and some two years later (COVID really slowed things down) we started renovations.
"It's a beautiful winery with amazing views of the Pyrenees. The surrounds make it an amazing venue for lunches and weddings."
Quoin Hill Vineyard was established in 1997. The property is understood to be the highest and southern most vineyard in the Pyrenees wine region, at an elevation of 520 metres.
Mr Powlett said the new project would be launched in a number of stages, with the first being the restaurant which will open to the public on weekends.
"We will look to introduce an exclusive degustation dinner, focusing on local produce and lead by our executive chef Liam Downes on a Friday night," he said.
"We have plans for boutique accommodation amongst the vines, as well as an additional cellar door and outdoor dining area later in the year."
When asked about his approach to hospitality that has reaped success at other Ballarat hospitality venues, Mr Powlett said the key was to look at hospitality as a whole.
"We emphasise great service just as importantly as great food, as well as maintaining ambiance in the venues," he said.
"We try and keep our concepts accessible to a range of demographics and make all customers feel welcome from the start of the experience until they leave."
The opening of Wayward Winery will add to hospitality developments in the Waubra area, with the local pub The Springs Hotel undergoing a transformation.
Mr Powlett said he saw the Pyrenees region as Ballarat's own Yarra Valley.
"We have these amazing wineries such as Eastern Peake, Summerfield, Blue Pyrenees and Mount Avoca just half an hour down the road," he said.
"I'd love to see Ballarat and Pyrenees councils work in unison to have some fluent transport options. It's too beautiful here to be kept a secret.
"I think more and more people are choosing the country life after COVID, so there'll be an influx of new businesses rurally."
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
