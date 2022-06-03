Hop Temple is getting behind the Big Freeze campaign on Saturday to raise money for motor neurone disease.
The Ballarat bar will host the 'regional big freeze' event with Brewmanity Beer, which donates to charity organisation FightMND with every beer sold.
A drawcard to the fundraising event is the appearance of Brewmanity Beer co-founder and former Melbourne Football Club captain David Neitz.
Mr Neitz, along with Ballarat businesses people and community members, will put up their hands to get dumped in a dunk tank filled with ice water.
Hop Temple marketing manager Jordan McPhan said people would have the opportunity to 'dunk' their friends and Ballarat identities by making a donation, with all funds raised to be donated to FightMND.
She said Hop Temple owner Brian Taylor would be sitting on the dunk tank seat at 2pm.
Ms McPhan said earlier this week, she let Mr Taylor pour a bucket of ice on her at work, and in turn he would be dunked at Saturday's event.
She encouraged community members to attend the event, which will raise vital funds for MND research.
"It will be a fun day out for a good cause," Ms McPhan said.
The Big Freeze campaign is in its eighth year, the same year AFL legend Neale Daniher - who was diagnosed with MND in 2013 - founded FightMND.
Other ways to get involved in the Big Freeze campaign include purchasing Big Freeze beanies at participating stores, host a do-it-yourself Big Freeze or donate via https://fightmnd.org.au/.
The Big Freeze 2022 campaign has already raised $355,375.31 and hopes to reach a goal of $500,000.
In 2021, the campaign raised a record breaking $14.6 million.
One of the campaign's major events, the celebrity slide at the MCG, will be held on June 13 during the Collingwood and Melbourne clash.
Hop Temple's regional big freeze, which will feature live music, starts at 12pm on Saturday at Hop Temple, 24 Armstrong St North, Ballarat.
