Ballarat's Hop Temple, Brewmanity Beer to host Big Freeze 2022 event

By Erin Williams
June 3 2022 - 9:00am
CHILLY: Hop Temple owner Brian Taylor dumps a bucket of ice over marketing manager Jordan McPhan in the lead up to their Big Freeze event on Saturday. Picture: supplied

Hop Temple is getting behind the Big Freeze campaign on Saturday to raise money for motor neurone disease.

