Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | June 4-5

Another big weekend of sport is here and our photographers have been out and about capturing the action.
Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands football and netball league games were great to watch as always, with the Hepburn v Gordon clash in the CHFL and North Ballarat v Bacchus Marsh match in the BFNL among the hot games for the day.
The BFNL junior interleague games against Bendigo also provided some good viewing.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot.
