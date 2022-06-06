The logging of a blue gum plantation in Gordon where four koalas reside, which was set to be felled on May 6, has been postponed indefinitely.
"Midway has been forced to postpone the planned harvest of the blue gum plantation in Gordon because of the difficulty in securing harvest and haulage crews during the current COVID affected environment," said a spokesperson from Geelong-based wood processor, Midway Limited.
"There is no target date set for harvest at this stage."
The blue gum plantation, bordered by Cartons Road and the Western Freeway, has caused a great deal of grief among stakeholders particularly concerning the welfare of the koalas and other wildlife living there.
Central Highlands Water (CHW), who own the land Midway Limited is leased, sought the advice of conservation and wildlife expert, Ray Draper to address the best approach of koala relocation earlier this year.
Mr Draper suggested the koalas present be relocated to a suitable habitat 5km away and at the time, CHW and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), who is in charge of overseeing the site's clearing and koala relocation process, reportedly did not support koala relocation.
However, it was found last week DELWP did not receive an application to relocate koalas in Gordon from either Midway Limited or CHW.
The statement read, "the Conservation Regulator has not received an application to translocate koalas from a blue gum plantation near Gordon."
The spokesperson also said the individual details of koala management were not published and they provided no response as to how the four koalas identified would be cared for during and after the harvesting process.
Statistics on the number of koalas at the site were gathered through a survey conducted by CHW and Midway Limited in March 2022.
The Courier has contacted DELWP, Midway Limited and CHW for further comment.
