A PRINCE of Wales - the Victorian era version - will host a gala dinner in Ballarat to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee on Saturday night.
He will arrive in a horseless carriage, the predecessor to the automobile, leading a party for the Late Victorian Society at The Grand Ballarat.
The Royal Albert Carriage Company director Joshua Ferguson said the society had attracted members from across Victoria and from interstate for the dinner to showcase high fashion from the late Victorian and early Edwardian era.
Costuming ranges from post-gold rush but before the popularised 1920s styles.
Mr Ferguson will arrive as the Prince of Wales, who later became Kind Edward VII, great-grandfather to Queen Elizabeth II.
He will dress in white-tie - the most formal dress code - with a tail coat, top hat and gloves. His outfit will also feature the orders of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, the Royal Victorian order and sash, neck jewels and ceremonial sword.
"The ladies are going all out in their dresses and most guys will be in white-tie," Mr Ferguson said. "This is more an evening to network with people who love costuming and ladies who want to wear a tiara, because when else can you wear a tiara unless you are a princess in a deb ball."
Mr Ferguson said the society had been exploring how to get involved in Ballarat Heritage Festival and, while the festival finished last week, members found a chance to launch coinciding with royal jubilee celebrations in the Commonwealth.
He said Ballarat's central location and rich history had much to offer.
The period costume is largely post-Sovereign Hill era. Mr Ferguson said the late Victorian period in Ballarat and across the state had a lot of wealth from those who had struck it lucky on the gold fields.
"There were lots of marquises and lords and ladies around the area," Mr Ferguson said.
He pointed to the Clarke family in Sunbury and the Chirnsides in Werribee who would have frequented Ballarat.
Mr Ferguson said it felt fitting to bring a taste of Queen Victoria to a Queen Elizabeth II celebration in Ballarat - both queens have been Britain's longest reigning monarchs.
Queen Victoria reigned for almost 64 years until her death in January 1901.
Queen Elizabeth II is this weekend celebrating 70 years since her coronation.
Her Majesty's platinum jubilee has also officially been marked with a global beacon lighting in the capital cities of Commonwealth nations and a series of proclamations from official town criers, including Hepburn Shire's Philip Greenbank.
The Late Victorian Society is open to new members who are passionate about understanding period clothing and attire from the 1870s to 1910s. This includes outfits from the poor, middle class and wealthy through to royalty.
Details: latevictorians.org.
In the meantime, keep your eye open for a prince.
IN THE centre of St Arnaud is a special biblical tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on this her platinum jubilee weekend. The Bible Museum proudly has on display the commemorative King James Version of the Holy Bible for the occasion.
This Bible takes its place among a window display featuring a collection of royal Bibles dating back to Queen Victoria's reign and her golden jubilee in 1887 marking 50 years since her accession.
The Bible Museum has been closed through lockdowns and after flash flooding in November but curator Jean Reid was happy to talk to people about the display.
"Our first Bible is one my mum Ellen collected for the 1981 Prince Charles and Diana's wedding in 1981. We were living in England at the time," Ms Reid said.
"...Mum was a child when the Queen came out to Australia on her coronation tour and was dressed up as a coronation cake. She remembers she was upset because she had to kneel on the back of a truck for hours."
Ms Reid's personal favourite Bible is the Price Charles and Lady Diana commemorative wedding edition but the museum houses a rare Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson edition.
There is also a Prince William and Catherine Middleton wedding version, a Bible to mark Queen Victoria's death in 1901 and the Queen Elizabeth II coronation edition handed out to Australian school children 70 years ago.
The Bible Museum, in Napier Street, is set to re-open later this year with a butterfly museum. This will include royal-sounding offspring from Eric the Caterpillar-turned-Tail Emperor Butterfly, a social media sensation.
