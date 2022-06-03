The Courier

CHFL round 8: vital match-ups all round going to mid-season break | game-by-game previews

DB
By David Brehaut
June 3 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MUD: this is what it looked like when Hepburn and Gordon clashed last year

This is a crucial round for Waubra, Clunes, Buninyong, Newlyn and Daylesford as they all sit on two wins and strive to stay in touch with the CHFL top eight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.