CHFL round 8: vital match-ups all round going to mid-season break | game-by-game previews

This is a crucial round for Waubra, Clunes, Buninyong, Newlyn and Daylesford as they all sit on two wins and strive to stay in touch with the CHFL top eight.
It is not make-or-break yet with plenty of games still in hand, but the likelihood of closing within four premiership points of a finals berth - even with lesser percentages - with a win is a major incentive.
Clunes faces the toughest run home of the group, but the rest have fixtures which still offer plenty of opportunities to build momentum.
Their quests will be assisted on Saturday by eighth-placed Beaufort facing Dunnstown and Learmonth in ninth taking on the all-conquering Springbank.
However, can they grasp the opportunity going into the mid-season break?
Waubra and Newlyn meet Rokewood-Corindhap and Skipton respectively, with the Grasshoppers and Emus just as desperate to get the points to further consolidate their positions in the top eight.
Clunes and Buninyong clash with the Magpies wanting to end a five-game losing run and the Bombers showing some better signs.
Daylesford takes on Bungaree, with the Demons also with much at stake.
Bungaree knows a win will most likely have it two games inside the top eight - not bad after two deflating losses early in the season.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner believes goals might be at a premium as the Burras and Gordon go all out to shut each other down in one of the marquee fixtures of the Central Highlands Football League season at Hepburn on Saturday.
Although the premiership contenders are naturally attacking combinations, Banner says he will not be surprised if it is a low-scoring affair.
Only top side Springbank, which is averaging 126 points, is a high scorer.
Hepburn has an average of 116 and Gordon 111, but Banner sees disciplined defences and wintry conditions as being key factors in quelling scoring.
Hepburn is forecast to have a top temperature of nine degrees and a 90 per cent chance of rain.
Whatever the conditions, Banner cannot wait for the Burras' biggest test so far.
"Gordon is one of the best, if not the best, in the competition.
"Their record speaks for itself, so we're going to gauge exactly where we are."
Banner said Hepburn would be totally focused on sticking to its own processes and basic fundamentals.
"We'll play how we want to and see if that stacks up.
"Our backs have done a good job. If we can do that again we'll give ourselves every chance," Banner said.
Their form lines have largely run parallel. Hepburn's only loss was to Dunnstown, which pushed Gordon to three points.
Hepburn has lost key forwards Nathan Rodgers (hamstring) and Jackson Hogan (unavailable), which places extra pressure on Banner as the focal point in attack.
PREDICTION: Eagles
Saints coach Clayton Scoble is looking for a major response from his players after a disappointing loss to Creswick.
That game offered a real chance for their first win of the season.
This match-up does the same, with Ballan also winless.
Scoble said the Saints began well enough against Creswick, but allowed the game to get away in the second term.
They matched strides with Creswick for most of the second half, but were unable to close the gap.
Carngham-Linton has lost Mitch Giddings (hamstring) and prime mover Tarun Raven (fractured thumb).
The message from Blues acting senior coach Daniel Nielson is the same, with the reward for getting it right being a first win in 2022.
They need to play at their best for four quarters.
Ballan cannot afford to have any lapses - something which is costly for it on a weekly basis.
"We're looking to get off the mark and that's what we need to do.
"We're expected a good battle."
Ballan is close to full strength.
PREDICTION: Blues
With finals the expectation, nothing less than a win will do for the Demons.
That will be easier said than done though with Daylesford on a high after re-energising its season with a win over Beaufort.
That result worked in Bungaree's favour, so it will not want to be giving that back.
Coach Ryan Waight said this game provided the chance to get some breathing space, giving it a two-game break going to the week off for the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
Lose and the pressure builds again.
Waight said he would be satisfied with a 5-2 win-loss record - a ratio that puts Bungaree's fate in its own hands.
Jesse Sardo is back after being a late withdrawal last round to be at the birth of his child.
Connor O'Keefe (suspension) and Ben Dodd (shoulder) are other inclusions.
Hamish Jarrad will miss Daylesford's clash with Bungaree as coach and player.
He has been forced into isolation with COVID-19.
Matt Pearce will take on the role of acting coach for a match, which has the potential to define the rest of the Bulldogs' season as they play to stay in the hunt for finals.
Jarrad said Daylesford's win over Beaufort last round - its second for the season - had been important and made this assignment even bigger.
He said the Bulldogs had talked about winning the two games into the Queen's Birthday long weekend and now that was in reach.
The Bulldogs have regained veteran Jamie Evans, Sean Naylor and Luke Hallett, as they look to cover the losses of Tim Hughes (broken leg), Jarrad and Ryan Fuller (hamstring) from last round's winning side.
PREDICTION: Demons
The Crows have a big assignment and they will have to do it without more of its most experienced players.
Already with joint coaches Mitch Jenkins (broken leg) out for the season and Brendan Howard (calf) not playing since round one, marquee recruit Daniel Jones will miss with illness.
Michael Todd was due to return, but is also on the sick list and will be out again.
Howard will return to match-day coaching after missing the past two rounds.
Ash Davies also returns to an on-field role.
Howard said with the absentees it would probably see players being given bigger tasks, particularly in the midfield.
Beaufort is eighth and one game inside the top eight after what has been a promising start to the season and vastly better than last year.
The Towners should get in winning form.
This is a much easier assignment than last week's loss to Springbank.
They will go into the game without Travis Parsons (ankle), but will get back the lively Joe Stefani, key defender Baiden Cracknell and Connor Tangey, who were late withdrawals against the Tigers.
PREDICTION: Towners
The Tigers will be without key forward Steve Staunton (unavailable) and midfielder James Thompson (ankle) as they look to stretch unbeaten run to eight.
They have not been threatened, averaging 21 goals.
Coach Andrew Challis said the focus was on getting another win and then recharging for the second half of the season.
He said Learmonth's record indicated there were highly competitive each time it stepped out
This rounds out what has been an extremely tough first half of the season.
While the Lakies have had just three wins, their defeats have been at the hands of Gordon, Skipton, Rokewood-Corindhap and Hepburn.
Throw in the Tigers and Learmonth has played the top five sides.
Of course what this means is a great run home and big opportunity to press for the top eight.
PREDICTION: Tigers
Another danger game for the Grasshoppers.
A win will set up the rest of their season, but a loss will add some pressure.
Already without some of its bigger bodies such as Cam Richardson, Rokewood-Corindhap has lost number one ruckman Ed Denouden to a knee issue.
It is just going to find a way just as it did against Learmonth.
WAUBRA (10th) 2 wins, 4 losses, 1 bye
The Roos will boost it attack with the return of powerful duo Hayden Hughes (work) and Brandon Green (eye).
Hughes kicked seven goals against Clunes when he last played a few weeks ago.
Throw in Austin Murphy fresh from a five-goal haul and the Roos will be handfull for the Grasshoppers.
Just two wins is nothing to write home about, but getting one of those against Skipton suddenly makes Waubra a much different proposition to deal with.
Coach Matt James said the Roos had been aiming to get a win over either Skipton or Rokewood-Corindhap.
He said with the Emus in the bag, the Roos now had a free hit.
"I'd be happy with a 3-4 record (going to the break)."
Ethan Kennedy is unavailable, but Will Corbett is another back.
PREDICTION: Grasshoppers
To say the Emus are hungry to make this one count after losing to Waubra would be an understatement.
Joint coach Sam Willian described that as a painful loss.
"It's left a bitter taste in our mouths.
"We're expecting nothing less than a big response."
Springbank will line up much stronger with ruckman Josh Peters, midfielder Tim Hughes, Bailey Mckimmie and Nathan Olver all returning
Out goes defender Ben Krol (hamstring) and Lachlan Wilkie (knee).
The big news for the Cats is having Sandringham's VFL vice-captain and ruckman/forward Chris Carey playing his first game.
He opens up the options for coach Chris Banwell in a game Newlyn will feel it has a chance to follow in the footsteps of Waubra and upset Skipton.
The Cats are not helped by the loss of ruckman jarrod Fryar with a season-ending shoulder injury and will also be without regular Byron Wynd.
Banwell summed up his thoughts: "Anything could happen."
PREDICTION: Emus
Scoreboard pressure.
It is a sporting cliche, but one which could not be more fitting for the Magpies.
They have been more than competitive in clashes with other middle of the table sides.
However, getting wins has proved beyond it and after winning the first two rounds Clunes has lost five straight.
Coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies continued to pay the price for short lapses, which were just enough to allow rivals to get a winning break.
He said Clunes continued to try new things to make the difference.
The Magpies go into this game without Dylan Bulluss.
Disappointed to lose to Hepburn, this trip to Clunes offers a great opportunity to make amends.
The Bombers, which have Caius Barrenger back, were quick out of the blocks against the Burras and this might again be a key.
If they can get the jump, they will be in the box seat to get the win which puts the top eight squarely in their sights.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
