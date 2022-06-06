Phoenix Community College media and film students are looking to their future after a visit from Australian filmmaker Genna Chanelle Hayes.
Ms Hayes is promoting her first film Akoni, which tells the story of a homeless refugee who struggles to integrate into Australian society.
School Captain Isla Edyvane said it was a great experience to meet Ms Hayes.
"I think it was really cool to meet Genna and I think her film looks pretty incredible," she said.
Ms Edyvane is one of Phoenix's top media students and said it was inspiring to speak to someone from regional Victoria who has experience in the industry.
"It is pretty inspiring that an Australian female, especially female filmmaker, has been able to write, direct and produce her own film," she said.
She was inspired by Ms Hayes ability to combine her social justice passions and filmmaking.
"I think it is just pretty incredible," Ms Edyvane said.
Ms Hayes grew up on a sheep farm outside of Hamilton and was excited to return to western Victoria to share her experiences and discuss the making of her film.
While overseas in London she fell in love with a Nigerian.
"Spending time with him and his family and playing games which were popular across West Africa, I just started learning about the culture," Ms Hayes said.
"I started researching Nigeria and discovered the Boko Haram conflict, a conflict that has been going on for over 10 years.
"The impact that it has had on women and girls is enormous and that is something that I really care about as a woman.
"Those issues combined with my real life love story filtered through me and onto a page and became the script."
Ms Hayes said it is vital for her to convey important messages through her film work.
"All of it is driven by my passion for human rights," she said.
"I only make films with the intention to heal and contribute, I do not see the point otherwise."
Ms Hayes said she wanted to share these kinds of stories to connect Australians with refugees and asylum seekers.
"Australia as a country really needs to look at the way they treat refugees and asylum seekers," she said.
"They come here and we do not treat them equally, we do not treat them as humans.
"When we share our stories with each other, we see ourselves in each other and therefore we can have empathy and compassion for each other."
Akoni will premiere at Ballarat's Regent Theatre on June 18 before premiering in Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart.
