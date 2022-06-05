Infill development push in Bakery Hill continues

In a potential boost to the Bakery Hill urban renewal plan, what is currently an unremarkable office building little more than a stone's throw from Ballarat Central's Woolworths could soon be the site of highly sought-after residential living.
According to plans currently advertised on the City of Ballarat planning website, two low-rise apartment blocks, comprising six two-bedroom and four one-bedroom apartments, could be built to the rear of the narrow 42 Eastwood Street property, with the inconspicuous office building itself converted into a three-bedroom townhouse.
Notably, seven of the 10 proposed apartments would, by design, be configured for people who experience mobility issues, including those who require use of a wheelchair, thereby aligning the proposed development with the objectives of council's Disability Access and Inclusion Plan 2019-2022.
"People with a disability want to be able to live, work and socialise in the same way as everyone else," the inclusion plan states, citing the estimate 20,000 people in Ballarat who live with some form of disability, and the 6,000 who have a severe or profound disability.
The significance carried by the proposed subdivision and development does not begin and end there, however, given the site itself is located well within the borders of the Bakery Hill precinct, recently earmarked by council for wholesale urban renewal.
As is well-known, that ambitious 30-year plan seeks to restore Bakery Hill into a vibrant economic centre, central to the historic and commercial character of the city.
To that end, it has recognised mixed-use residential and commercial infill development as key to recasting Bakery Hill into a desirable "complete neighbourhood", which caters to the needs of a diverse range of people.
The added significance of the proposed development therefore lies in its potential to help facilitate the considerable private investment required to realise council's vision of urban renewal.
Consistent with that view, the planning application states the proposed development would help "substantially to move in the direction of sensibly located infill development as a means of promoting the vibrancy of existing neighbourhoods".
"It will help improve the viability of services [in Bakery Hill] including a potential higher patronage of frequent bus trips in the public transport network, especially if this model is seen to be workable," it adds.
The site, zoned general residential, is surrounded by a mix of commercial and residential builds, with a well-known motor mechanic business directly next door.
As part of the proposed development, a basement carpark accommodating nine car spaces would also be built. One additional car space would be made available at ground level, meaning the developer-applicant requires a parking dispensation of three car spaces.
In support of the parking dispensation, the applicant has cited the availability of adequate on-street parking.
Though a precinct heritage overlay exists, the property itself is exempted as a place of heritage significance. Notwithstanding that, however, the planning documents state the proposed build would respect the prevailing character of the neighbourhood.
"It will 'fit in' while at the same time not try to replicate both the current scale and form of housing which now predominates."
