DANCE lessons had been going well for Fhil Vella when walking through the steps and getting the basics in order. Now the hips have him a little worried.
The Buxton Ballarat business development manager is preparing the samba for the city's biggest gala dancing competition.
Plenty is on the line for Mr Vella, whose boss Mark Nunn was a major hit for The Ballarat Foundation's inaugural Dancing With Our Stars fundraiser. Mr Nunn has since also earned a spot on the judging panel for the night and has given little away in terms of tips.
"I really want to blow him out of the water," Mr Vella quipped. "I've told him don't look me in the eye, don't talk to me, I do not want to laugh...I'm glad he didn't give me any tips. When he did Dancing, it was a different type of campaigning. I am doing my own style."
Mr Vella joins 10 Ballarat identities in taking up the dancing challenge to raise money and awareness for The Ballarat Foundation's suite of programs aimed to break cycles of disadvantage.
DANCING INSPIRATION:
Each dancer presents a different ballroom style before coming together for a group dance to cap off the gala event on June 25.
"Personally, I was thrilled when I got the samba and now I'm not so thrilled," Mr Vella said. "I thought when I was first asked doing a dance would be easy; it's a bit of movement for a minute-and-a-half or so. I can walk through the whole dance but now when they say hips, I'm finding that hard."
Mr Vella has seen his competition in action and said it was particularly interesting in the group dance to see how people followed instruction.
A key part of competing is the fundraising component. Mr Vella said he had a lot of great support from his networks in the real estate industry.
We can be so competitive, but then you step back and realise how much time they're all putting into it.- Fhil Vella, Dancing With Our Stars contender
"The thing is, whether you raise $1000 or $100,000, what you're representing is The Ballarat Foundation," Mr Vella said. "Competition is not in the money but the fun you have against each other and in the dancing.
"I'd like to thank The Dance Studio, you don't realise how much people sacrifice of their life to volunteer for the event, including my partner Emma who I thank for putting up with me usually laughing the whole time.
"We can be so competitive, but then you step back and realise how much time they're all putting into it."
Support Fhil Vella: ballaratfoundation.org.au
