Kryal Castle has been forced to pay half a million dollars for a sewer which will be handed over to Central Highlands Water.
After six years of planning applications, the Leigh Creek tourist attraction was told it could not build a caravan park in Forbes Road until the castle's existing septic system was abandoned - and a line constructed that connected to Ballarat's sewer network.
General Manager Bart Hamilton said work on the one kilometre pipeline would run parallel to Forbes, Mahers and Old Melbourne roads.
He said it was due to start mid-June with the Mill Market connecting to the line 50 metres from the end.
It will be the first sewer in the 50 kilometre-long West Moorabool ward, which takes in Elaine, Scotsburn, Mt Egerton and Clarkes Hill.
"I really think this could open the door for sewers in towns east of Ballarat," Mr Hamilton said.
"It's quite feasible.
"It's just a matter of connecting to the line."
The castle is over four kilometres from Bungaree - a community that has lobbied for almost two decades for sewers that would then allow land subdivision and population growth.
If all goes to plan, Mr Hamilton said the 'Tudor Village' caravan park should open for bookings in August and open to visitors from September 1.
"We committed to the sewer last year and have 100 per cent paid for it ourselves," he said.
"You can't just build the most direct route. We've had to go down the route Central Highlands Water wanted and we've also had to put in a connection value.
"This is for any homes that are built in the area in the future."
Mr Hamilton said the sewer alone ate up a quarter of the $2 million cost of creating stage one of the Big 4 park.
Plans submitted in 2019 also mentioned plans for 'glamping' tents.
Mr Hamilton said this had been replaced by medieval-style cabins, but was still possible later
A Moorabool Council report from that time said while the castle itself was not in a declared water catchment, the vacant land for the caravan park was part of the zone for Pincotts Reservoir, which in turn flowed into White Swan and Ballarat's drinking water.
Council staff recommended the project not go ahead in 2019 due to an already-failing septic tank and wastewater issues in a nearby paddock. Councillors voted to defer the application.
It was then amended and finally approved by council staff in February this year.
Since 2016 Moorabool has allowed temporary events such as the Timeline Festival to be held on terraced land in front of the carpark, as long as portable toilets were supplied.
Pre-pandemic, the 48-year-old castle saw 80,000 visitors a year.
The application to Council said it was aiming for 150,000 in the medium-term.
Meanwhile, a film shot at Kryal Castle in 2017 premiered in the United States on Friday.
Director Paul Allica said The Siege of Robin Hood had now been sold to 90 countries.
It will premiere at the Lido in Hawthorn on July 1 with a question-and-answer session led by selected actors.
Umbrella Entertainment said the Ballarat premiere was booked for July 2 at Showbiz Cinemas Delacombe.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
