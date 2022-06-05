The Courier

Shared bicycle path to be built between Mitchell Park and Wendouree

By Maeve McGregor
June 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shared bike path to be built between Mitchell Park and Wendouree

A three kilometre long shared pedestrian and bicycle path is set to be constructed, connecting Ballarat's outer north-western suburbs to Wendouree train station.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.