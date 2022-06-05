Partial demolition call for Buninyong golf club

The building once endearingly dubbed Buninyong's version of the Taj Mahal - at least from the outside - is potentially set for a significant makeover.
According to plans disclosed in a new application lodged with the City of Ballarat, the popular Buninyong Golf Club has focused its eyes on modernising its existing two-storey clubhouse, with nearly the entire ground floor earmarked for demolition and rebuild.
Advertisement
The proposal marks the latest iteration of renovation and demolition ideas centred on addressing the thorny issue of the mid-twentieth century clubhouse's dated interior, which hasn't been upgraded since the 1980s.
RELATED COVERAGE:
At first, the option of knocking down the entire building and replacing it with a smaller design more befitting of the club's needs was flagged, but the idea was quickly superseded by plans involving partial demolition only.
The golf club's latest planning application has, notably, dropped plans for a new car parking area, focusing its proposal entirely on a rebuild of the ground floor of the clubhouse and the construction of a new 180 sqm golf cart shed to the east of the building.
As part of the proposed partial demolition, the external staircase on the western facade and all external walls of the ground floor would be removed. In its place, a new members' lounge, bar, reception and changing rooms would be built, in addition to a veranda extending out to the west of the main building.
The western facade of the ground floor would also be fitted with new sliding stacker doors, providing easier access to the new veranda which, in turn, would be decked out with seating as part of an extension of the members' lounge.
On the face of the plans, the external appearance of the building would undergo little in the way of dramatic change - aside from the new veranda and the addition of new doors, windows and signage - given the decision to clad the facade in matching rendered brick. The clubhouse grounds, however, will undergo some modification, with new paths and landscaping works flagged.
The planning application cites the "little amenity" carried by the clubhouse in its current form as the primary justification for the proposed works.
"The lower level has no windows in the lounge area and very little natural light," it states.
"The proposed works will provide glazing around this area and improve solar access and air circulation, greatly improving amenity."
In the meantime, the upper floor of the clubhouse will be retained until such time as the club has funds to renovate it.
The proposed development, if approved, would mark the second major works undertaken by the club in recent times, it having recently completed its mission to drought-proof its expansive grounds with the construction of a 19 megalitre dam early last year.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.