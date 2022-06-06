The salvaged remains of a heritage-listed tree in Buninyong destroyed in a recent near-death truck accident at the town's centre have been returned to the community.
The unique Chinese Elm - which stood sentinel at the entrance to Buninyong's Avenue of Honour on the west side of Learmonth Street for over 100 years - was wholly uprooted one month ago when a B-double truck careered through the town's central roundabout, having seemingly lost its brakes on its descent down the Midland Highway.
Advertisement
Eye-witness accounts on the day told The Courier the force of the collision was such that the tree "exploded" on impact.
"It was a bang, bang, then a big crack and pop - that was the sound of the tree exploding basically; it hit the tree that hard that it exploded," said concreter Brendan Hicks.
After taking grafts and collecting seed from the shattered tree, City of Ballarat recently returned what remained to members of the Buninyong community.
Last Friday, the salvaged timber was milled into three-inch slabs for seasoning and drying under the careful watch of the Buninyong community, with a view to repurposing the timber into something which pays tribute to the Chinese Elm.
"The sheer force of the truck sent cracks up through that timer and it's got a number of splits going through," said artisan timber expert Paul Ryle.
"So, it's going to take two or three years to season [the timber], but I believe we will eventually make something very special for the Buninyong township."
RELATED COVERAGE:
Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens president Roger Permezel said the singular uniqueness of the community's fallen Chinese Elm warranted the wait.
"[Our] Chinese Elm was a one-off, unique tree compared to its forebears," he said, adding that the loss was almost ineffable.
"Buninyong," he said, "[has] lost one of its oldest residents."
The slabs of timber will remain in the care of the Buninyong Men's Shed until fully seasoned.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.