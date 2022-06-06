The Courier
Home/Video

Buninyong community rallies to lend a destroyed heritage tree new life

By Maeve McGregor
June 6 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The once proud heritage-listed Chinese Elm. Photo: City of Ballarat

The salvaged remains of a heritage-listed tree in Buninyong destroyed in a recent near-death truck accident at the town's centre have been returned to the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.