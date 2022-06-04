Three times they've been challenged, three times they've dominated.
Melton has won yet another top-of-the-table showdown, running over East Point by 41 points to enter a two-week break on an eight-match unbeaten run.
Spared the rain that drowned sides in Ballarat, the two powers traded telling blows in the first half, both making the most their turn with the wind at their backs.
It wasn't until the third-quarter when Melton broke the game open, using its elite ball movement and outside run to make East Point pay for its defensive lapses and ill-discipline.
Only down 16 points midway through the third quarter, playing into the wind, the Roos conceded six unanswered goals to find themselves out of the game heading into a dead-rubber final term.
WATCH: JORDAN JOHNSTON FLIES TO NEARLY TAKE MARK OF THE YEAR
Jack Walker was named Melton's best after an industrious midfield performance, while Ryan Carter bagged five goals for the hosts.
East Point talisman Jordan Johnston tried his best, booting five, though no other Roo kicked multiple goals.
Of its three top-of-table clashes so far Melton has beaten Ballarat by 95 points, North Ballarat by 68 points and now the Roos by 41 points.
The Bloods have the bye after the Queen's Birthday long weekend and return to play Redan in round 10.
East Point hosts Darley next weekend.
Melton 17.8 (110) d East Point 10.9 (69)
North Ballarat has snapped its losing streak, showing its tenacious best in a 27-point win against Bacchus Marsh.
The win - the Roosters' first in three weeks - sees them stay sixth, equal on points with East Point in fourth and, importantly, four points clear of the sides chasing their finals spot.
After a dour start, marred by wet and windy conditions, North Ballarat was able to craft an unassailable lead with productive second and third quarters.
Harry Loader and Jamie Quick were the hosts' leading goalkickers, bagging two apiece.
Bacchus Marsh has its chances but were unable to capitalise before the weather made for a scrappy final quarter.
The Cobras' third loss in a row sees them sink to eighth, four points off the pace, heading into a match against Sunbury next Saturday- the BFNL's only match during the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
The Roosters travel to play Redan after the break.
North Ballarat 8.11 (59) d Bacchus Marsh 4.8 (32)
Sebastopol has broken the shackles, holding on to celebrate its first win against Sunbury in over a decade,
After a see-sawing first quarter, Sunbury took a lead into half-time after making the most of the conditions at their best.
Once the rain set in, the hard-working Burra rose to the task.
Defender Grady Snowden and star Tony Lockyer were named the hosts' best after helping restrict the Lions to only three behinds in the entire second half.
A 3.8 return for the Burra in the second half was enough to see them home thanks to their tenacity around the loose ball.
The win pushes Sebastopol up to second and increases the interest for its next match against Ballarat.
Ballarat sits third, equal on points with the Burra.
Sebastopol 5.11 (41) d Sunbury 3.7 (25)
Trailing at three-quarter time, Ballarat kept Lake Wendouree scoreless for the entire final term to snatch a 13-point win in treacherous conditions.
Enjoying a handy tailwind, Lake Wendouree took a surprise early lead against the heavily-favoured hosts, kicking three goals in the opening stand.
The wind proved the game's telling factor, with the Swans responding with three majors of their own in the second quarter to enter the sheds in front.
Jack Blackburn, Lachie Dawson, and Andrew Hooper were the hosts main goalkickers, all finishing with two for the day, while Brayden Helyar kicked two of his own for Lake Wendouree.
WATCH: LAWSON PRENDERGAST SEALS THE WIN FOR BALLARAT
Helyar was part of a resolute Lakers' back six that managed to keep the Swans at bay for much of the final quarter.
It wasn't until 12 minutes that the hosts took a one-point lead, which would remain until the final two minutes of the game when two late strikes gave the Swans their 13-point winning margin.
Ballarat hosts Sebastopol in round nine with the chance to move to second, while Lake Wendouree welcomes Melton South.
Ballarat 7.12 (54) d Lake Wendouree 6.5 (41)
Redan has recorded consecutive wins for the first team this season, beating Melton South by seven goals to move within four points of the top six.
The Lions were in control across the park, restricting the Panthers' to 3.8 in the first three quarters while their forwards flourished.
Lachie George was immense for the visitors, kicking four goals in a best-on-ground performance.
Melton South showed glimpses of its potential, putting on a 5.5 final quarter, but again it came too late to impact the final result.
After the break, the Panthers travel to play Lake Wendouree at CE Brown Reserve, where they haven't won since 2012.
Redan hosts North Ballarat.
Redan 16.9 (105) d Melton South 8.13 (61)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
