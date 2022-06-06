The Courier

Little Wonders ELC support family's cancer fight with head shave and hair cut fundraiser for FECRI

By Michelle Smith
Updated June 6 2022 - 9:26am, first published 8:00am
NEW LOOK: Little Wonders Early Learning Centre staff Teagan Ballinger, Trina Crowe, Nikki Douis and Lindsay Mulholland show off their new looks after the big shave/chop fundraising campaign last week.

The children at Little Wonders Early Learning Centre at Sebastopol are fascinated with the new looks of their carers after the centre took part in a heart-warming show of support for a family facing cancer for a second time.

