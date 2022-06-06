The children at Little Wonders Early Learning Centre at Sebastopol are fascinated with the new looks of their carers after the centre took part in a heart-warming show of support for a family facing cancer for a second time.
Two staff members had their heads shaved and three staff had their long hair chopped short to support centre parent Jade who is battling cancer for a second time - and who also had her head shaved.
Advertisement
"The kids think it's pretty funny," said centre manager Trina Crowe, who had her head shaved. "Lots of people have rubbed my head and the kids are fascinated by the fact my head is spiky," she laughed.
The centre held a fundraising night for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute last week with the head shave and chop the highlight amid a range of activities, silent auctions and bake sale which raised around $7000.
"One of our mums, Jade, is in her second battle with cancer and approached us saying it was at the point where it was time to shave her head because her hair was starting to fall out, and would we like to do a shave here at the centre and support her," Ms Crowe said.
The answer was an immediate yes with Ms Crowe deciding to shave alongside Jade, and within days another four staff members had decided to join them with a new look.
Each room in the Sebastopol early learning centre also came up with their own fundraiser to add to the total in addition to the activities on the night.
And together they decided to donate to FECRI so they could help as many people as possible.
"We could have donated to the breast cancer foundation, or leukemia foundation but that's just one single place," Ms Crowe said.
"Jade has had two different bouts of cancer, and so many people are affected and not just by one type of cancer so we decided we go for a local research base that is researching cancer as a whole, it will be helping so many more people."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Crowe was humbled by the support from the centre's families and wider community.
"The parents have been amazingly supportive and the community around have been amazingly supportive," she said. "For me there is an overwhelming feeling of pride because we did this in such a short amount of time. Fundraising events like this usually take months and months to organise and we did it in just over four weeks."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.