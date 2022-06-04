Toohey boots eight as Gordon dispenses of wounded Hepburn | CHFL round 8 wrap

Joint coach Adam Toohey spearheaded Gordon to a commanding 47-point victory over Hepburn in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday to remain unbeaten.
Toohey defied difficult wet conditions to boot a match-winning eight goals at Hepburn.
The Eagles took the game away from Hepburn with a five-goal third term after a see-sawing first half.
Greater experience and a bigger physical presence were telling factors in Gordon taking control.
The Burras had no answers, repeatedly falling down in attack.
Hepburn was not helped by the loss of coach and key forward Mitch Banner (knee) and star on-ball Andy McKay (concussion) mid-way through the day before ultimately finishing with an empty interchange.
This keeps Gordon with the same status as Springbank, which also remained undefeated after overcoming Learmonth by 37 points.
The Tigers are four premiership points clear at the top of the table on the basis they are yet to have a bye.
Ballan had its first win of the season, holding off a late Carngham-Linton charge by 12 points at Linton.
This leaves Carngham-Linton as the only team without a win after eight rounds.
The Blues jumped away to lead by 24 points at quarter time
Carngham-Linton worked their back into the game with four majors in the third term, but was unable to run down Ballan.
Waubra claimed its second consecutive significant scalp to put itself well and truly in finals contention.
The Roos finished the better to overrun Rokewood-Corindhap by seven points at Rokewood.
Having beaten Skipton the previous week, Waubra now has three wins and looking a significant threat just outside the top eight.
It is a costly loss for the Grasshoppers, which drops three places to sixth.
They have now lost to Bungaree and Waubra - sides which they beat last year to climb into the top eight.
Bungaree has moved two wins inside the top eight after downing Daylesford by 35 points at Bungaree.
The Demons are seventh, just percentage behind Rokewood-Corindhap.
It was a low-scoring affair until half-time, with Bungaree leading 2.8 to 1.2.
Two goals for the Demons in the third quarter was far from dominant, but with majors hard to come by it gave them the break they needed.
Clunes has ended a five-game losing streak.
The Magpies capitalised on a strong start to defy Buninyong by 16 points at Clunes.
Three goals in each of the first two quarters to Buninyong's one gave Clunes the breathing space it needed and it did not look back.
The Magpies had not won since round two, but this now has them within one game of the top eight.
It is a major setback for Buninyong, which remains on two wins.
Skipton bounced back from a disappointing loss to Waubra to easily account for Newlyn at Skipton.
The Emus hit the ground running, kicking five opening quarter goals - more than Newlyn managed all day.
With Hepburn and Rokewood-Corindhap losing, Skipton is back in third spot
Dunnstown outclassed Beaufort by 60 points at Beaufort.
This keeps Dunnstown in a comfortable fifth position.
Ballan 9.8 (62) d Carngham-Linton 7.8 (50)
Bungaree 7.11 (53) d Daylesford 2.6 (18)
Dunnstown 10.10 (70) d Beaufort 1.4 (10)
Springbank 9.14 (68) d Learmonth 4.7 (31)
Waubra 13.11 (89) d Rokewood-Corindhap 12.10 (82)
Skipton 11.11 (77) d Newlyn 3.12 (30)
Clunes 8.8 (56) d Buninyong 5.10 (40)
Gordon 17.12 (114) d Hepburn 10.7 (67)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 32, 409.91; GORDON 28, 174.89; SKIPTON 24, 188.39; HEPBURN 24, 178.07; DUNNSTOWN 24, 170.83; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 20, 203.13; BUNGAREE 20, 170.23; BEAUFORT 16, 87.2; Learmonth 12, 89.95; Waubra 12, 88.7; Clunes 12, 88.36; Buninyong 8, 77.19; Newlyn 8, 62.05; Daylesford 8, 49.68; Creswick 4, 38.17; Ballan 4, 29.89; Carngham-Linton 0, 41.2
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
