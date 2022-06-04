The Courier

Toohey boots eight as Gordon dispenses of wounded Hepburn | CHFL round 8 wrap

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 4 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:10am
Adam Toohey celebrates one of his eight goals for Gordon with Clayton Winter at Hepburn on Saturday. Picture: Adam Trafford

Joint coach Adam Toohey spearheaded Gordon to a commanding 47-point victory over Hepburn in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday to remain unbeaten.

DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

