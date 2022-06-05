The Courier

'I felt and heard a pop': Banner knee concern for Burras

By David Brehaut
June 5 2022 - 3:00am
Mitch Banner kicks for goal against Gordon on Saturday before being sidelined with a knee injury. Picture: Adam Trafford

Hepburn coach Mitch Banner faces a nervous wait to learn the extent of a knee injury he suffered in a 47-point loss at the hands of a rampaging Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League at Hepburn on Saturday.

