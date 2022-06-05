Hepburn coach Mitch Banner faces a nervous wait to learn the extent of a knee injury he suffered in a 47-point loss at the hands of a rampaging Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League at Hepburn on Saturday.
Advertisement
Banner is optimistic he has avoided season-ending anterior cruciate ligament damage, but will have to wait for a scan before knowing his fate.
It was a painful day all-round for the Burras, with Banner among a spate of injuries which resulted in their interchange being stripped bare and Gordon joint coach Adam Toohey hurting the home side on the scoreboard with a stunning eight-goal haul.
Hepburn also lost star onballer Andy McKay to concussion, Brock Noble with a dislocated shoulder and Ned Johns with a strained groin - leaving it to play with just 18 players for more than a quarter.
While it was a major setback losing McKay on Saturday, he has three full weeks to recover with Hepburn having a bye after the competition's break for the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
The Burras cannot be so sure what the future holds for Banner - even if he has avoided ACL damage to his right knee.
Banner had good reason to fear the worst initially, with the issue arising when he stopped and propped and his foot became implanted in the soft surface.
"I felt and heard a pop - on the ACL side unfortunately. I've never felt anything like it.
"It feels stable, but we'll just have to wait," he said with a shrug of the shoulders.
Banner said the injury occurred in the second quarter, but he had played on until half-time.
Even without the injuries, it is questionable whether Hepburn would have been able to stop Gordon led by Toohey.
Gordon remains unbeaten alongside Springbank.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.