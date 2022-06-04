A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for the Ballarat region, as a cold front moves across Victoria on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns of strong northwesterly winds averaging 40 to 60km/h throughout the morning with damaging wind gusts of more than 90km/h also likely throughout Central Victoria.
Ballarat, Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh are among the areas in the warning zone.
"Damaging wind gusts are also possible with showers and thunderstorms during the morning," the warning said.
"Blizzard conditions are forecast over the Alpine areas above 1400 metres, lowering to around 1000 metres later today. Damaging wind gusts may exceed 100km/h in Alpine areas."
Ballarat airport recorded 13 millimetres of rain between 9am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.
The majority fell from late on Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
