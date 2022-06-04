The Courier

Severe weather warning issued for damaging winds across the Ballarat region

Updated June 5 2022 - 12:10am, first published June 4 2022 - 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo: Adam Trafford.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for the Ballarat region, as a cold front moves across Victoria on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.