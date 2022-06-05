A DOMINANT shooting display from import JD Miller and a "perfect" defensive game from Nic Pozoglou has led the Ballarat Miners to a dominant win over arch rivals Geelong Supercats.
After, what is becoming a customary slow start, the Miners clicked into gear in the second quarter, taking the half-time lead before powering away with a dominant third quarter to win 78-63.
While Miller's 23 points led all comers on court, it was the defensive performance of Pozoglou that really stood out.
The Miners number 23 was everywhere, he hit 12 points, but came up with a team high nine rebounds, to go with his seven steals and four blocks.
Coach Luke Sunderland, who watched on the live stream from home after he was forced to miss the game due to being in isolation this week, described it as the near perfect game from Pozoglou.
"After the first five minutes, where they came out hitting everything it was pretty good," Sunderland said.
"Poz was everywhere, he had seven steals, the blocks, not counting all the deflections that he caused to go out of bounds or helped someone else recover."
Miller has added the extra big man spark to the team which has transformed the squad.
"He's pretty versatile, he's a complete team man, he fits in well with the offence and is just a very smart player," Sunderland said.
The Miners also changed up their starting formation, with guard Koen Sapwell starting on the bench and youngster Will Hynes moving into the starting guard position.
The decision worked well with Sapwell coming on and producing one of his best performances of the season with 15 points and four assists from just on 28 minutes on court.
"We're probably going to experiment with Koen playing number six," Sunderland said.
"I think it takes a bit of pressure off him in that he doesn't need to perform straight away, he can see how the game is flowing and come in there playing his more natural game.
For Geelong the loss of George Blagojevic to a season-ending knee injury has left a huge hole in their big man department with Jack White coming into the squad, but not having the same dominant effect.
Blagojevic dominated with 28 points and 12 rebounds when the two sides met earlier in the year. White had 15 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday night, but didn't provide the coaching staff with the same headaches.
Sunderland said the Miners would do some video this week, but would use the week off to freshen up.
Ballarat Miners 78 (J. Miller 23, K. Sapwell 15, N. Pozoglou 12) def Geelong Supercats 63 (G. Hadley 17, J. White 15)
SOMETIMES you just have to sit back and say 'too good'.
That was the case for the Ballarat Miners on Saturday night as Geelong Supercats star centre Sara Blicavs produced a game for the ages.
Blicavs was the dominant force on court, finishing with 33 points and 17 rebounds as she single-handedly destroyed the Miners in the first half.
Blicavs shot the lights out, hitting 10 from 12 from the field, including going at 100 per cent from the three points range with five from five. She also nailed eight of nine free throws, leaving the Miners with no answer.
It saw the Supercats pull out to a 27 points lead early in the last quarter, before the Miners incredibly found their rhythm late, going on an run of 27-3 in six minutes to reduce the margin to just three points with 24 seconds remaining.
It was Jade Melbourne and Isabella Brancatisano that got hot late as the Miners closed to within striking distance.
But all the work came up short as the Miners - who needed to foul in the dying seconds - watched on as Jessica Scannell made both free throws with eight seconds remaining to allow the Supercats to hang on to win 77-72.
There's no doubt the Supercats are one of the best teams in the NBL1 South competition this season with a 7-2 record and the Miners have now come up short twice against them.
However, on both occasions it has been the Opals star that has dominated.
If the teams happen to meet come finals time, the Miners know that if they limit the influence of Blicavs, they are well on the way to getting a win.
Ballarat Miners 72 (J. Melbourne 16, Z. Aokuso 15, I. Brancatisano 12) def by Geelong Supercats 77 (S. Blicavs 33)
The Ballarat Miners men moved to second on the NBL1 South ladder on Saturday night, now with a 7-3 record after pummeling the Geelong Supercats and getting revenge for the round one overtime loss.
The Miners women have dropped out of the top eight, into ninth position after their second consecutive road trip defeat which has seen them drop to a 5-5 record.
The two teams have a welcome bye next weekend before returning home to play Hobart on June 18.
