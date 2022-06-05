The Goldfields Trophy is staying in Ballarat after the Ballarat Football Netball League's junior representative sides beat the Bendigo Junior Football League in all six games on Saturday.
The under-16 girls were the best performers, winning 19.17 (131) to 0.0 (0) on the back of a Claire Mahony (Lake Wendouree) best-on-ground performance.
The under-18 girls also enjoyed a dominant win, 8.14 (62) to 0.0 (0), with Georgia Joynson (North Ballarat) kicking three goals en route to being named best-on-ground.
The BFNL's under-13 boys side started the carnival in the best possible fashion, beating Bendigo 11.6 (72) to 0.4 (4).
Emerton Hooper (Storm) was named best-on-ground, while Riley Digles and Mitch Ward bagged two goals apiece.
In the under-14 boys clash, Ethan Drever (Ballarat) proved the difference in a 10.9 (69) to 1.11 (17) win.
Ballarat's dominance carried over into the under-15 boys game, winning 10.15 (75) to 2.4 (16), with Harvey Lewis (North Ballarat) deemed best-on-ground.
The under-16 boys closed the day in the best way possible, beating Bendigo 10.15 (75) to 0.5 (5).
Sam McDonald (Ballarat) bagged two goals in a dominant performance that saw him named the BFNL's best.
BALLARAT U/13 BOYS 2.1 5.2 7.2 11.6
BENDIGO JFL U/13 BOYS 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.4
GOALS - Ballarat: Riley Digles 2, Mitch Ward 2, Will Baselmans, Alexander Burke, Jet Grech, Emerton Hooper, Mitchell Korosec, Campbell McPhan, Lachlan Petrie
BEST - Ballarat: Emerton Hooper, Mitch Ward, Riley Dilges, Lachlan Petrie, Ruot Lual, Oliver Cape
BALLARAT U/14 BOYS 2.1 5.4 6.5 10.9 (69)
BENDIGO JFL U/14 BOYS 0.5 0.7 1.10 1.11 (17)
GOALS - Ballarat: Cooper Beseler, Riley Hiscock, Jake Connolly, Zachary Dalli, Ethan Drever, Jacob Hutchinson, Ethan Kuchel, Will Palmer. Bendigo: Xavier Grant
BEST - Ballarat: Ethan Drever, Armi Wakefield, Ethan Kuchel, Zachary Dalli, Sean Mason, Cooper Beseler. Bendigo: Xavier Grant, Joel Turner, Ben Miller, Angus Hoyne, Campbell Wood, Tyson Taylor
BALLARAT U/15 BOYS 2.4 4.6 7.14 10.15 (75)
BENDIGO JFL U/15 BOYS 1.0 1.2 1.2 2.4 (16)
GOALS - Ballarat: Sam Kallio 2, Tristan Leyshan 2, Luke Connolly, Jacob Martin, Jackson McInereny, Fraser Molan, Oliver Pittard, Cody Salmon. Bendigo: Zach Whelan 2
BEST - Ballarat: Harvey Lewis, Jackson McInerney, Sam Kallio, Baxter Horsburgh, Jacob Martin, Oliver Pittard
BALLARAT U/16 BOYS 3.6 5.10 9.14 10.15 (75)
BENDIGO JFL U/16 BOYS 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.5 (5)
GOALS - Ballarat: Jack Jarvis 2, Sam McDonald 2, Seth Barentsen, Archie Eichler, Cooper Growcott, Ned Renfree, Nicholas Salter, Oscar Wootton.
BEST - Ballarat: Sam McDonald, Nedd Bennett, Ned Renfree, Seth Fawcett, Jack Jarvis, Nate Nicholson. Bendigo: Jesse Gill, Thomas Ford, Bailie Gahan, Kaian Constable, Isaac Meersbergen
BALLARAT U/16 GIRLS 8.4 13.6 16.14 19.17 (131)
BENDIGO JFL U/16 GIRLS 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - not provided
BEST - not provided
BALLARAT U/18 GIRLS 2.0 2.10 4.11 8.14
BENDIGO JFL U/18 GIRLS 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Ballarat: Georgia Joynson 3, Kylah Thompson 2, Sarah Hanmer, Shaianne Perry, Ella Tyson
BEST - Ballarat: Georgia Joynson, Madeleine Seebeck, lillee Barendsen, Laila Lappin, Ruby Lovel, Sarah Hanmer. Bendigo: Nadia Peebles, Gemma Roberts, Tahlia Kendall, Nikola Cox, Player, Courtney Gibson
