Ballarat Football Netball League retains Goldfields Trophy in clean sweep over Bendigo Junior Football League

Updated June 5 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:30am
Baxter Horsburgh in action during the BFNL's under-15 boys match against Bendigo. Picture: Adam Trafford

The Goldfields Trophy is staying in Ballarat after the Ballarat Football Netball League's junior representative sides beat the Bendigo Junior Football League in all six games on Saturday.

