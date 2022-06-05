The Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade title race is on a knife's edge, with only two points separating pace-setters North Ballarat from rising power Melton South, while hopeful contenders linger on the peripheral, keeping both sides honest.
All eyes were on Melton South at the weekend, the Panthers needing a good result after a draw against winless Sebastopol saw them relinquish top spot on the ladder.
Advertisement
Redan was similarly motivated, looking to bounce back from a first loss of the season.
Playing down the highway, the sides were spared the worst of the conditions, which was reflected in a free-flowing start.
Mackenzie Nicholson and Ruby Parry combined well in attack for the visiting Lions to craft their side a three-point lead at the first break.
It was only the third time the Panthers had lost a quarter in their six games this season.
Standing at the edge of a downfall, the hosts responded.
Melton South put on a 19-8 second quarter to gain a lead it never let slip.
While their defence was rock solid, it was an advanced Grace Valele that proved the difference for the Panthers.
After starring in the backcourt in the VNL midweek, Valele was thrust forward for her home club, scoring a game-high 42 goals.
The Lions showed fight in the closing stages, but couldn't save themselves from a second-straight loss, falling 52-43.
At the summit only a month ago, Redan now sits fourth, six points off the top two.
For Melton South, the win keeps it within touching distance of North Ballarat, though the reigning premier doesn't look like taking a back step any time soon.
The Roosters continued their unbeaten run in style, dispatching Bacchus Marsh 47-14 in a one-sided top-plays-bottom affair.
Poppy Douglass' return to North Ballarat's line-up allowed Gina McCartin to drop back into the mid-court, where she put on a best-on-court performance.
McCartin, partnered with Stacey Matthews, controlled the tempo and helped the hosts build an important 14-point buffer while the weather was at its best.
While the rain and wind slowed the game, the Roosters showed their best in attack, with Maddy Selmon finishing with 32 goals in the 47-14 win.
Advertisement
Elsewhere, Lake Wendouree fought its way back into the top six, bundling opponents Ballarat out in the process with a 19-goal win.
The Lakers won the game in defence, restricting the Swans to 13 points in the first half before heavy rain tempered any hopes of a comeback.
Melanie Allen continued her strong form in her first season back on the court, finishing with 38 goals in the win.
The Lakers moved to fifth with the win, two points clear of sixth-placed East Point and four points clear of Ballarat in seventh.
After the Queen's Birthday weekend break, a challenging task awaits Lake Wendouree, with Melton South making the trip to CE Brown Reserve.
The Lakers were the only side to beat Melton South last season and will need a positive result again with Ballarat due to play the winless Sebastopol.
Advertisement
North Ballarat has the chance to stave off the chasing pack in round nine when it travels across town to play Redan.
A clash between finals hopefuls Darley and East Point, both coming off two-week breaks, will complete the round.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.