The Courier

Skipton survives in Newlyn nail-biter | Central Highlands Netball League A Grade wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
June 5 2022 - 6:30am
Alexandra Phillips

Saturday's must-win match-up between Skipton and Newlyn lived up to expectations as the Emus came out on top in a Central Highlands Netball League A grade thriller.

Sports reporter with The Courier

