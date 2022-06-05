Saturday's must-win match-up between Skipton and Newlyn lived up to expectations as the Emus came out on top in a Central Highlands Netball League A grade thriller.
Skipton claimed the crucial four points in the 32-31 win, which keeps the Emus within striking distance of the top four ahead of the long weekend.
Skipton now sits a game clear in sixth position after what was comfortably the best win of the season for player-coach Lauren Williams' young side.
"It was a well-fought game from both sides, it was competitive the whole way through," Williams said.
Skipton rallied from a third-quarter deficit after goal-shooter Lucy Gstrein struggled with an injury in the third quarter.
"We had to pull Lucy off in the third quarter because she was in a lot of pain, we noticed a massive difference with her off the court" she said.
"Lucy managed to come back on in the last quarter and her impact changed the outcome of the game, everyone stood up and played fantastic in the final quarter."
The win comes at a much-needed time for Skipton, who visit undefeated Buninyong after the long weekend, fresh off of the Bombers' 77-14 thumping of Clunes.
Buninyong and Springbank are the two sides yet to suffer a loss, as the Tigers snapped Learmonth's five-game winning streak with a 15-goal win to remain second in the standings.
Rokewood-Corindhap sits below Springbank in third after the Grasshoppers bounced back from their recent loss in style, cruising past Waubra 67-19 at home on Saturday.
Several sides looked to jump into the eight on the weekend but Bungaree's 19-goal win over Daylesford meant the Demons retained eighth place, while Gordon, who recorded a 24-goal win against Hepburn, sit ninth just four per cent shy of Bungaree.
Dunnstown was one of the teams looking to jump into the eight but a 47-32 loss to fourth-placed Beaufort leaves the Towners stranded in 10th, while Beaufort solidified itself as a top-four threat.
The four points rewarded for having the bye saw Creswick jump above fellow winless sides Ballan and Hepburn in the standings, after Ballan suffered a 55-30 loss to Carngham-Linton and Hepburn fell to Gordon.
Buninyong and Springbank put distance between themselves and the other Central Highlands Netball League sides in round eight's action, while there is still a lot to play for for sides in the competitive top-eight battle.
A GRADE
Springbank 56 d Learmonth 41
Skipton 32 d Newlyn 31
Buninyong 77 d Clunes 14
Beaufort 47 d Dunnstown 32
Rokewood-Corindhap 67 d Waubra 19
Carngham-Linton 55 d Ballan 30
Bungaree 37 d Daylesford 18
Gordon 44 d Hepburn 20
LADDER: BUNINYONG 32, 308.59; SPRINGBANK 32, 229.73; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 28, 186.67; BEAUFORT 28, 146.79; LEARMONTH 24, 176.89; SKIPTON 24, 120.20; NEWLYN 20, 130.34; BUNGAREE20, 112.10; Gordon 20, 107.63; Dunnstown 12, 106.79; Carngham-Linton 12, 69.69; Clunes 12, 67.54; Daylesford 8, 70.06; Waubra 8, 43.23; Creswick 4, 50.93; Ballan 2, 47.49; Hepburn 2, 35.90
B GRADE
Learmonth 29 d Springbank 22
Skipton 26 d Newlyn 21
Buninyong 44 d Clunes 21
Dunnstown 25 d Beaufort 22
Rokewood-Corindhap 38 d Waubra 28
Ballan 41 d Carngham-Linton 22
Bungaree 60 d Daylesford 12
Gordon 59 d Hepburn 1
LADDER: BUNINYONG 32, 243.31; BUNGAREE 32, 228.89; LEARMONTH 28, 181.66; GORDON 24, 201.91; CLUNES 20, 133.67; SPRINGBANK 20, 128.07; BEAUFORT 20, 125.64; DUNNSTOWN 20, 113.62; Skipton 18, 101.08; Ballan 16, 114.21; Carngham-Linton 16, 75.58; Newlyn 12, 93.09; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 83.68; Waubra 10, 77.78; Creswick 4, 54.91; Hepburn 4, 13.69; Daylesford 0 24.50
C GRADE
Springbank 33 d Learmonth 24
Newlyn 31 d Skipton 5
Buninyong 33 d Clunes 24
Beaufort 33 d Dunnstown 25
Rokewood-Corindhap 36 d Waubra 28
Ballan 44 d Carngham-Linton 16
Bungaree 27 d Daylesford 22
LADDER: BUNINYONG 32, 226.83; SPRINGBANK 32, 221.37; BUNGAREE 28, 172.79; NEWLYN 28, 144.88; BALLAN 24, 139.38; BEAUFORT 20, 115.14; GORDON 20, 94.74; CLUNES 16, 122.31; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 120.20; Learmonth 16, 106.37; Dunnstown 16, 80; Carngham Linton 12, 75.32; Waubra 12, 72.43; Skipton 8, 62.37; Creswick 4, 55.02; Daylesford 4, 21.85
17/UNDER
Learmonth 23 d Springbank 14
Skipton 27 d Newlyn 23
Buninyong 30 d Clunes 23
Dunnstown 30 d Beaufort 8
Waubra 30 d Rokewood-Corindhap 16
Ballan 22 d Carngham-Linton 13
Bungaree 27 d Daylesford 22
Hepburn 35 d Gordon 5
LADDER: HEPBURN 32, 254.70; BUNGAREE 32, 225.96; SKIPTON 24,156.76; BUNINYONG 24, 106.83; CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, 138.52; DUNNSTOWN 20, 118.78; NEWLYN 20, 118.18; LEARMONTH 20, 115.72; Waubra 20, 91.80; Clunes 16, 165; Springbank 16, 110.38; Beaufort 12, 60.12; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 78.21; Daylesford 8, 61.47; Gordon 8, 51.83; Ballan 4, 40.09; Creswick 4, 17.44
15/UNDER
Springbank 38 d Learmonth 5
Skipton 20 d Newlyn 9
Clunes 21 d Buninyong 5
Dunnstown 14 d Beaufort 8
Waubra 18 d Rokewood-Corindhap 12
Carngham-Linton 22 d Ballan 16
Bungaree 29 d Daylesford 5
Hepburn 33 d Gordon 23
LADDER: SKIPTON 32, 390.41; SPRINGBANK 32, 320.69; HEPBURN 32, 313.76; CLUNES 28, 293.33; BUNGAREE 28, 281.08; GORDON 28, 250.63; CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, 148.76; LEARMONTH 16, 79.26; Newlyn 12, 78.52; Buninyong 10, 60.84; Ballan 8, 67.21; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 47.46; Beaufort 8, 39.77; Daylesford 8, 39.22; Waubra 8, 21.90; Dunnstown 6, 43.95; Creswick 4, 6.75
13A/UNDER
Springbank 13 d Learmonth 10
Newlyn 13 d Skipton 8
Buninyong 13 d Clunes 8
Dunnstown 14 d Beaufort 3
Waubra 18 d Rokewood-Corindhap 4
Carngham-Linton 27 d Ballan 10
Daylesford 15 d Bungaree 12
Gordon 23 d Hepburn 1
LADDER: GORDON 32, 297.56; CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 286.49; SPRINGBANK 28, 251.90; NEWLYN 28, 245.28; BUNINYONG 24, 103.75; DUNNSTOWN 22, 118.31; SKIPTON 20, 112.50; CLUNES 16, 87.16; BUNGAREE 16, 85.48; Daylesford 12, 128.17; Learmonth 12, 113.33; Ballan 12, 59.52; Creswick 12, 56.35; Rokewood-Corindhap 10, 51.40; Waubra 8, 74.74; Hepburn 4, 23.78; Beaufort 4, 12.14
