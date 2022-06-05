The Courier

Greater Western Victoria Rebels run out of time in an inspired NAB League comeback

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
June 5 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOADING UP: Rebels forward-turned-defender Flynn Loader led the charge with a team-high 30 disposals on Saturday. Picture: Luke Hemer.

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels suffered their third loss of the NAB League Boys season after Dandenong held on in Saturday's thrilling Shepley Oval match-up.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.