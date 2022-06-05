The Greater Western Victoria Rebels suffered their third loss of the NAB League Boys season after Dandenong held on in Saturday's thrilling Shepley Oval match-up.
The Rebels rallied from a six-goal three-quarter time deficit to get within eleven points of the Stingrays but eventually ran out of time in the 12.16 (88) to 11.10 (76) defeat.
Advertisement
It was a familiar situation for the Rebels, who recovered from a 29-point deficit early in the second quarter to trail by just eight-points at half time, but it was a situation Rebels coach David Loader believes his side should never have found itself in.
"We made it hard for ourselves early with really basic turnovers and we missed some easy chances," Loader said.
"For most of the day we probably looked every bit as good as Dandenong but they just punished us when we took our foot off the pedal."
Flynn Loader starred again in his new half-back flank role on Saturday, as the 19-year-old recorded a season-high 30 disposals to one-up his recent performance against the Western Jets.
"Flynn is playing some really good football at the moment in his new role," Loader said.
"He had always played as a small forward but we put him back a couple weeks ago and he is loving it."
Aaron Cadman and Felix Fogaty looked threatening up forward but it was small-forward Beau Tedcastle who stepped up for the Rebels, kicking a team-high three goals along with impressive forward-half pressure.
"Beau probably had the chance to kick five or six goals on Saturday," Loader said.
"He is going along very nicely, his forward pressure stood out again and he has really improved that part of his game."
The Rebels now enter the long weekend as a fringe top-eight side with a 3-3 record, before an almighty challenge awaits when they host the red-hot Oakleigh Chargers in a round 10 double header at Mars Stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.