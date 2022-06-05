Eagles prove too good in bumper weekend | Footy Wrap

The Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League were treated to two mouth-watering clashes.
Gordon handed Hepburn its first loss in convincing fashion, while Melton showed its dominance in a top-of-the-table showdown with East Point.
Our footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut have all the news from a big weekend of footy.
Watch below.
