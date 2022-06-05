It was a huge weekend in the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League.
Redan upset North Ballarat by three points to move into BFNL contentions.
In the CHFL, plenty of top eight hopefuls recorded important wins.
Learmonth's Olly Ross is a guest on this weekend's edition of our Footy Wrap.
Our footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut have all the news from a big weekend of footy.
Watch below.
