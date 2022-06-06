Redan recorded its seventh-straight win of the BFLW season after overcoming Sebastopol by 53 points in a hard-fought City Oval affair on Sunday.
The 7.12 (54) to 0.1 (1) result does not truly represent how the match was played out, but it is another four points for a Redan side that is still yet to come close to defeat this season.
Redan coach Mick Larkins was pleased with his side's performance in tricky conditions.
"It was always going to be hard when it is wet, windy and slippery but the girls played really well in these conditions," Larkins said.
Redan boasted seven individual goalkickers in Sunday's clash, with Zoe Larkins missing out on a second goal late in the fourth quarter after hitting the post from the goalsquare.
It was a full-team performance for Redan, with Larkins full of praise for his backline who held Sebastopol scoreless throughout the afternoon.
"There were plenty of players who stepped up today which was good to see," he said.
"Shannon Simpson and Tara Curtis played really well down back for us and our wingers, Abbey Wallace, Ingrid Duffy and Madison Hayes, were also really handy throughout the day."
The win means Redan stays a game clear on top of the standings before a top-of-the-table clash against Darley after the long weekend.
"It is a good time around the club, we are where we want to be on the ladder and we will just keep training, playing and continue doing our thing," Larkins said.
For Sebastopol, coach Dylan Sexton said there were still plenty of positives to take from the 53-point loss.
"I was so happy in terms of what I saw from the players today in terms of their aggression and physicality, I think we caught Redan by surprise at the start," Sexton said.
"We had four out this morning to add to our seven who were already going to miss, so to show what we showed today was overwhelmingly positive."
Sebastopol has the chance to bounce back after the bye when it hosts last-placed Bacchus Marsh, who suffered a 96-point loss to second-placed Darley on Sunday.
Lake Wendouree recorded its second win of the season in the closest result of the BFLW season, as the Lakers snuck past Melton by six points to climb into a top-four spot.
While there is no denying Redan is the team to beat this season, Darley and Sebastopol will be an interesting battle to watch as the season heats up, with both sides expected to constantly swap ladder positions towards the end of the year.
Redan 7.12 (54) d Sebastopol 0.1 (1)
Lake Wendouree 3.5 (23) d Melton 2.5 (17)
Darley 16.13 (109) d Bacchus Marsh 2.1 (13)
REDAN 24pts, 1180.49%; DARLEY 20, 463.72; SEBASTOPOL 16, 204.65; LAKE WENDOUREE 8, 26.49; Melton 4, 24.35; Bacchus Marsh 4, 18.35
