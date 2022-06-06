Ballarat City FC earned a much-needed point in Saturday's NPL3 clash against Geelong, fighting back to record a 1-all draw in a crucial match-up.
The 11th placed City FC are currently within the relegation zone, finding themselves in desperate need of points as the rounds roll on.
To walk away from the recent Geelong match-up with a point is a massive result for player-manager Michael Trigger's side.
"It would have been really disappointing to not come away with anything after the performance that the boys put on," Trigger said.
"I thought our playstyle was easily worth at least a point if not more on the weekend."
City FC went into half-time trailing Geelong after Jacob Butler broke through in the 31st minute, leaving Ballarat in an all-too familiar situation at the break.
Dom Swinton brought City FC back to life in the second half, netting the equaliser in the 77th minute.
"The team showed really good mental resilience to recover from the deficit," Trigger said.
"It was a great passage of play to equalise, Daniel Tinker put in a great cross behind Geelong's defence and Dom was at the back post ready to tap it in."
City FC would have expected the draw to be enough to find themselves level with tenth-placed Springvale on 10 points, but with the White Eagles causing an upset win over Box Hill, City FC now fall three points behind Springvale.
"We know the coming weeks are crucial for us in getting points on the board," Trigger said.
"We have important games coming up, all we can do is focus on our next game but in this division one or two performances can see the standings change pretty drastically."
City FC return after the long weekend bye to host seventh-placed Nunawading, who dealt Ballarat its first loss of the NPL3 season back in round two.
As the season crosses the halfway mark, each week becomes more and more important for City FC to pick up some points in order to avoid relegation.
