The Courier

Pre-match scare for star midfielder | CHFL round 8 match-by-match reviews, coaches' views, injury updates

DB
By David Brehaut
June 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some big names suffered injuries in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.

Gordon's Gerard Clifford on the burst against Hepburn at Hepburn. Picture: Adam Trafford

And there was a scare for a pre-match star midfielder.

Here's a complete game-by-game round-up of round eight:

Gordon 4.4 9.5 14.8 17.12 (114)

Hepburn 4.0 7.4 8.6 10.7 (67)

An inspired performance by joint coach and key forward Adam Toohey ensured Gordon's undefeated run continued at the expense of Hepburn in the Central Highlands Football League at Hepburn on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.