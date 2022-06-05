Pre-match scare for star midfielder | CHFL round 8 match-by-match reviews, coaches' views, injury updates

An inspired performance by joint coach and key forward Adam Toohey ensured Gordon's undefeated run continued at the expense of Hepburn in the Central Highlands Football League at Hepburn on Saturday.
He was virtually unbeatable as he kicked eight goals to launch the Eagles to a convincing 47-point victory.
Toohey defied the wet conditions, which were far from ideal for high-marking talls.
He set the tone with three goals in the opening term, with Hepburn having no answer to the Eagles' quick and direct ball movement into attack.
While everything fell into place for Gordon as James Kelly and Mathew Stokes were at their most influential early when the game was up for grabs, Hepburn was unable to maintain its momentum and with injuries mounting it fell away in the second half.
Hepburn made a flyer in the best conditions of the day - kicking the first three goals in the opening nine minutes.
Curiously, all three majors came via free kicks and 50m penalties.
With Toohey taking charge, Gordon worked its way back and the rest of the first half developed into a see-sawing battle.
While Gordon led by 13 points at the main break, Hepburn was well in the contest.
However, injuries to coach Mitch Banner (knee) and Andy McKay (concussion), who had a big say in proceedings in the second term, began to bite and Gordon assumed control with five goals to one in the third.
Hepburn did not have the answers, with turnovers a constant problem and lack of a firepower up forward making it difficult to match Gordon, which persisted with dry weather play featuring quick handball and precision passing.
Harry Biggs and Sam Griffiths were rock solid in defence for the Eagles, Zac Ryan and Connor Ascough a constant presence through the midfield. Brendan Sutcliffe also toiled hard, finishing with two goals.
Banner said the performance mirrored Hepburn's only previous loss to Dunnstown, with it unable to maintain a forward structure needed to keep it in the contest.
He said the Burras could not have hoped for a better start.
"That was the message before the game - start well and get on a run.
"We certainly did that and stayed in it through the second (quarter) to be right in it."
Banner said Gordon's superior experience and ability to play better wet weather football had then made the difference.
He said it had been pleasing to see the Burras play out the game.
Despite the loss, Banner believes that with the players they have to come back they can find the five or six goals needed to be in the game down the track.
There is not stopping Springbank.
The unbeaten Tigers made it eight wins on the trot, defeating Learmonth by 37 points at Wallace.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said it had been the best possible way to round off the first half of the season.
"It's been a good year. Everyone's worked hard."
Challis said he was not concerned about Learmonth getting a fair bit of the play in the last quarter.
He admitted that with a match-winning lead the Tigers had taken the foot of the pedal a little as some players were managed.
While it was a comfortable win for Springbank, Challis said he had been impressed by Learmonth.
He believes the Lakies can definitely play finals on what they showed.
"They have a real crack."
Challis said Springbank had dodged a bullet pre-match, with a scare going through the camp when star midfielder Kieran Maher went over on an ankle during the warm-up at the back of the Wallace Recreation Reserve.
"He does have a swollen ankle, but ended up being our best player."
Learmonth coach Nick Willox was anything but disheartened by the outcome.
He said the Lakies had played out the game strongly, having the better of Springbank in all their KPIs in the second half.
"We were up for the fight.
"Our endeavour was really good and we cracked in, but we just couldn't get the goals on the board."
Willox said leaking goals late in the second and third quarters had ultimately made a big difference.
The Lakies' injury list grew with centre half back Monty Judd (shoulder) and small forward Nick Gittings (hamstring) facing time on the sidelines.
Ballan had its first win of the season, holding off a late Carngham-Linton charge by 12 points at Linton.
This leaves Carngham-Linton as the only team without a win after eight rounds.
The Blues jumped away to lead by 24 points at quarter time.
Carngham-Linton worked its way back into the game with four majors in the third term, but was unable to run down Ballan.
Ballan coach Tristen Batten, coaching for the first time on match day since suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung in round six, could not emphasise enough how important the start had been for the Blues.
"You know when you're playing a team down the ladder, like we are, that if you can get a break early it can make all the difference and we were able to do that."
He said it was great to finally be able to sing the club song.
Ballan's Austin Bongart was yellow carded in the second quarter.
He has been reported for having allegedly kneed a Carngham-Linton player and offered a set two-match suspension.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said as disappointing as the loss was, the way the Saints had played out the game had been a positive to take out of it.
He said they were not yet at a point in their development to be able work their way back from deficits of this size and get a win.
Scoble said there had been a strong response after half-time, stepping up to be first to the ball.
He admitted the Saints did get a good run with 50m penalties in their favour as well, but had left their run too late.
"It got away from us. It's all learning for us and we'll keep learning. Now we have to reset."
Scoble said he had been impressed by first-gamers Ted O'Brien and Tyson Scoble - juniors from Redan
"They'll be better for the experience."
Cam Vagg struggled through the game with hip soreness and Jackson Cranny strained a hamstring.
Waubra claimed its second consecutive significant scalp to put it well and truly in finals contention.
The Roos finished the better to overrun Rokewood-Corindhap by seven points at Rokewood.
The Grasshoppers kicked five early goals in the last quarter to lead after trailing by 14 points at the last change.
However, it was the Roos with three goals which had the last say.
Brandon Green was a big contributor for Waubra on his return from an eye injury with five goals.
Having beaten Skipton the previous week, Waubra now has three wins and looking a significant threat just outside the top eight.
It is a costly loss for the Grasshoppers, which drop three places to sixth.
They have now lost to Bungaree and Waubra - sides which they beat last year to climb into the top eight.
Waubra coach Matt James said he could not be happier with the Roos.
"When our good players stand up I think we're as dangerous as anyone."
He said it was '"monster effort" to get the win given they had three under-18s playing to help cover the losses of Hayden Hughes, Darcy Jenkins and Aiden Broughton.
"Everyone played their role.
"It's an exciting time and we hit the bye with some momentum.
"We'll get some boys back (after the break) and play Springbank with some confidence that we can take it right up to them," James said.
Grasshoppers joint coach Brad Macgowan said it had been disappointing not to go on after getting to a 13-point lead in the last term with all the momentum.
"We knew they were going to make one last run at it.
"They were probably the better side on the day, wanting the ball a bit more."
Macgowan said giving away goals off 50m penalties during the day had not helped and potentially cost them the game.
Young forward Ryan Aikman broke a collarbone.
Bungaree has moved two wins inside the top eight after downing Daylesford by 35 points at Bungaree.
The Demons are seventh, just percentage behind Rokewood-Corindhap.
It was a low-scoring affair until half-time, with Bungaree leading 2.8 to 1.2.
Two goals for the Demons in the third quarter was far from dominant, but with majors hard to come by it gave them the break they needed.
Bungaree key forward Jack Butler marked his first game for the season with three goals, while Connor O'Keefe matched that on his return from suspension.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said it was a pleasing result.
"I felt it was probably the first game (of the year) we've been on from the start and never really let go.
"It was a mature performance and the result we needed."
Bungaree ruckman Jaykeb Lench was a late withdrawal with illness.
Daylesford's acting coach Matt Pearce, standing in for Hamish Jarrad in isolation, said the Bulldogs' run of injuries caught up with them.
"They (Bungaree) played a complete team game and we couldn't go with them with the personnel we had.
"We ran out of legs."
Daylesford lost Sean Naylor (illness) pre-game.
Clunes has ended a five-game losing streak.
The Magpies capitalised on a strong start to defy Buninyong by 16 points at Clunes and have their first win over the Bombers in what is believed to be 17 years.
Three goals in each of the first two quarters to Buninyong's one gave Clunes the breathing space it needed and it did not look back.
The Magpies had not won since round two, but this now has them within one game of the top eight.
It is a major setback for Buninyong, which remains on two wins.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said there had been a bit of emotion in the room given it had been so long since the Magpies had downed Buninyong.
"It was good to see how much it meant to everyone.
"We put the game to bed early and were able to hold on from there.
"We knew they'd come at us. They did just that in the third quarter, but we were able to maintain a break and then round it out with hard contest play."
Davidson said the performance showed Clunes could win tight games.
"Hopefully this gives us some confidence after the break."
He said the Magpies had a tough month ahead with Gordon, Hepburn, Skipton and Springbank.
Davidson said hopefully they could challenge them long enough in games and to be in with a chance of stealing one.
Nick Clarke impressed in attack with five goals, while Josh Thompson continued his consistently good season in defence.
Lachie Wrigley (concussion) and Dom Makur (AC joint) were unable to play out of the game, but Clunes is hopeful they will be right with a week's rest.
Skipton bounced back from a disappointing loss to Waubra to easily account for Newlyn at Skipton.
The Emus hit the ground running, kicking five opening quarter goals - more than Newlyn managed all day.
With Hepburn and Rokewood-Corindhap losing, Skipton is back in third spot.
Skipton joint coach Sam Willian said the Emus had focused on relaxing a little more and enjoying their football, and it paid off.
"This puts us back on track."
Lachie Douglas suffered a calf strain.
Dunnstown was simply too strong for an undermanned Beaufort by 60 points at Beaufort.
This keeps Dunnstown in a comfortable fifth position and makes it tougher for the Crows to hold onto eighth.
Towners coach Glenn Wilkins said their focus had been to start strongly and they had been able to do that and set up a 20-point lead.
He said this had been important given conditions did not get any easier as rain set in.
Beaufort joint coach Brendan Howard felt the Crows played better than the margin indicated.
"I thought we played really well. I didn't see it as a 10-goal game.
"We just couldn't score. I thought it was a really good game.
"Everyone stepped up. We were really proud of the way we went about it."
Already battling with injuries, Beaufort lost Jayden Orr (illness) from the selected side - forcing Howard to make an earlier than expected return from a calf injury, which had sidelined him since round one.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
