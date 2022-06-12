As she celebrates her business' 10th anniversary, the owner of Ballarat's lone comic shop has no doubt about what has helped her store survive, although uncertainty about the future remains.
"The community is what's kept me going," Jeannine le Vaillant said.
Reflecting on a period she describes as a "rollercoaster", Ms le Vaillant is abundantly aware of the numerous challenges which have required tackling.
There has been the ongoing global pandemic; the loss of overseas tourism; increasing - and almost cost-prohibitive - shipping costs; the fluctuating Australian dollar; and, when the store was in its previous location, shop theft and flooding which resulted in the loss of much valuable stock.
However, local fans have provided monumental support.
"I wouldn't have got through COVID without the Ballarat comic community. I just wouldn't have," Ms le Vaillant said.
"(There have been the) regulars who have come in, or paid their invoices when we've been closed, who have stayed engaged, who have been around.
"I would have just closed if I hadn't had that connection to the wonderful people here and across western Victoria."
There are not too many country towns and regional centres in the world which house a comic shop, let alone one which holds as many treasures for humble fans and ravenous collectors as Heroes HQ does.
Over the past decade, the store, which was first opened by Gary and Pauline Fay in 2012, has been embraced, as has Ms le Vaillant.
"I've become part of the community," Ms le Vaillant said.
"(The store) has given me a sense of belonging.
"I've met some amazing people through this."
In her initial quest to establish a welcoming space, Ms le Vaillant implemented a number of initiatives.
"I noticed within the first six months kids didn't stick around; families came in and left," Ms le Vaillant said.
"For me, it was about building a safe environment for anybody, anybody at all, who wanted to read comics, a safe environment for a woman to come in and not be pressured."
Ms le Vaillant also made a concerted effort to support local creators, ensuring it is not just the typical American, Canadian, and British content on the store's shelves.
Those local creators had no hesitation in reciprocating Ms le Vaillant's generosity during the business' hardest times.
"Australian comic book creators and artists paid my rent at the beginning of the second lockdown in 2020," said.
"They did a fund-raising drive and raised enough money to send some funds. The sum just appeared in my bank account with a little note saying, 'Thank you'."
Ms le Vaillant is a rare figure in the comic book landscape, a woman of life experience, who had little in the way of knowledge of the area when she took the store on.
Although initially daunted by the shop's content, she remains matter of fact when reflecting on why she entered the field.
"Why not?" Ms le Vaillant rhetorically asked.
"I wasn't brought up with barriers. I had a single mum in the 1950s. She taught us really early you don't need barriers.
"'Don't be boxed,' mum said."
Ms le Vaillant's grandfather read 'Phantom', a black-and-white comic historically popular in Australia, and her daughter, Ruby, has been a huge fan of superheroes from a young age.
"I think she was born saying 'Thor' and 'Loki'," Ms le Vaillant said, referring to the now-iconic characters who have graced pages and screens both small and large.
Ms le Vaillant's fascination with visual media made her feel more at ease.
"I was into art and art history; I painted; for a while I was in pottery," she said.
"(The comic shop) was like walking into a huge creative space."
In what was relatively confronting, some patrons were not accepting of the new owner when she first took over Heroes HQ.
"I lost a few customers to begin with," Ms le Vaillant said.
"They interviewed us. 'How long have you been in comics? What comics have you read?' One guy flatly said he wanted to close his file.
"There is a small percentage of men who will not deal with women in a comic book shop or in some fields."
Ms le Vaillant had to modify her ways to deal with the resistance.
"For me, my feminism rose, (but) Ruby said to me I had to leave it at the door," said.
"That was a learning curve, to bite my tongue and not be as tenacious and not be as forthright to not lose trade.
"But I wouldn't compromise either because I won't be spoken to in a nasty way."
Heroes HQ is a far cry from Ms le Vaillant's former employment.
"In the 1980s, I actually shared a house in Melbourne with a young woman who was working with women and children leaving family violence," said.
"They were looking for another worker. They offered me a position and I took it."
Early on in her welfare tenure, Ms le Vaillant had substantial involvement with teenagers.
"Most of them were troubled and traumatised," she said.
Ms le Vaillant also came to understand the attitudes which result in domestic violence.
"The place of privilege half the population feel, and are taught to feel, and the lack of respect for the woman's role in society (are terrible)," Ms le Vaillant said.
In the welfare realm, Ms le Vaillant's responsibilities continued to expand and she became a trusted figure in the lives of many.
"I went to about four births as a support worker," she said.
"I was the only person allowed to be there to make sure they were safe."
Despite the harrowing nature of the work, Ms le Vaillant fondly looks back on those days.
"It was just so rewarding, working with such strong women," Ms le Vaillant said.
"I've never met such amazing women."
Ms le Vaillant acknowledges the spectre of her past career remained when she walked through the door of Heroes HQ on her first days.
"On the Tuesday, there was a man at the window," Ms le Vaillant recalled, knowing full well the horrors she had previously experienced.
"Every room I went into, he was peering through the windows," she said.
"My initial reaction was, 'My God! Who's this person?' I hadn't even unlocked the door yet and there was this man out there.
"Everything in me was heightened and I was ready to run out the back door, but I took the bull by the horns.
"I took a big breath and went over and opened the door and put my head out and said, 'Can I help you?'
"This man called Terry popped his head around the corner and said, 'Hello! Are you the new owner? I've been waiting for you to open the door!"
The first of many fine relationships with loyal comic book lovers was born.
"He came in and he was really lovely," said, fondly remembering her earliest paying customer.
"He came in every Tuesday; he used to meet me at the door."
Having proudly presided over the collectables oasis, Ms le Vaillant now finds her herself at a career crossroads, the last few years of commercial struggle having come at an immense financial and emotional cost.
Moving away from the cherished business is a possibility.
"Ruby and I have not had a proper wage from here since 2020," Ms le Vaillant said.
"The difficulty I've got now is I have to reengage with those people I have lost and bring in new people and I don't have the energy.
"I know I can do it. It's not like I can't do it, but I just don't have the energy. I've used all my savings to keep the store open."
Yet, just as the superheroes, who feature in the store's captivating product, provide a glimmer of hope in tough times, so does Ms Vaillant.
"If I stop bringing the comics in, it means I lose the community, and I really love the community," she said.
