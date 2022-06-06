The Courier

Yual Reath and Lachlan O'Keefe to go for gold at Oceania championships in Mackay

By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
Yual Reath has set his sights on 2.33m as the Australian champion looks to qualify for the world championships and Commonwealth Games.

HIGH jump stars Yual Reath and Lachlan O'Keefe will lead Ballarat's charge at the Oceania Athletics Championships which will begin on Tuesday in Mackay.

