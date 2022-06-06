HIGH jump stars Yual Reath and Lachlan O'Keefe will lead Ballarat's charge at the Oceania Athletics Championships which will begin on Tuesday in Mackay.
However, there is disappointment for another Ballarat star with javelin champion Kathryn Mitchell withdrawing from the event.
Reath, 22, is the national high jump champion thanks to a 2.25m jump in April. He is looking to add a further eight centimetres to his personal best to secure automatic qualification into the major events in July as he competes in his first Oceania titles.
He has secured a place in the European under 23 circuit and will next head to England and Ireland to compete there as he searches for the extra height, should he not achieve it this week.
O'Keefe, 17, will compete in both the under 18s and under 20s high jump. After winning at the recent Gold Coast Invitational, he is expected to be one of the front runners as he looks to improve on his personal best jump of 2.15m.
Unlike Reath and Mitchell, O'Keefe has his plans already worked out for the next two months having been selected in the Australian Youth World Championship team which will travel to Colombia in August.
Also competing throughout the week is Caytlyn Sharp (Tf20) who has been selected to represent the Regional Australian Team in the Para section of the event.
Sharp is a member of Eureka Athletics and will compete in the 200m, long jump and javelin events as a Tf20 athlete.
Ballarat's other two World Youth Championship athletes Alanna Peart and Cooper Sherman will skip the event.
Sherman was unlucky to miss out after not appearing at the Australian Championships in April due to injury. He needed to compete in that event to qualify, but instead will now focus his attention on the World Youth Championships. Two other athletes who qualified include race walker Fraser Saunder and track star Daisy Sudholz, but both will also skip the event.
The under 18s high jump is scheduled for 9.15am on Tuesday while Reath will compete from 12.45pm.
